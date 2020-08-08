Darold Bowden is accused of raping at least 6 women in less than 2 years: The Genetic Detective investigates

This week The Genetic Detective is on the hunt for serial rapist Darold Wayne Bowden who was eventually charged with raping at least six women during a nearly two-year rampage in North Carolina.

From 2006 to January 2008, the city of Fayetteville in North Carolina was terrorized by a serial rapist who attacked his victims in the area of Ramsey Street, a long street that stretches right through the town and beyond.

The attacker who was dubbed the Ramsey Street Rapist attacked multiple women between the ages of 15 and 45. He broke into women’s homes and forcibly abducted them before sexually assaulting them.

For ten years, his victims thought he had escaped justice, but this all changed due to the dogged pursuit of Lt. John Somerindyke of the Fayetteville police, who refused to give up chasing Bowden.

Somerindyke was, of course, aided by advancements in forensic science. The rapist was eventually identified using DNA and genetic genealogy technology.

The genetic genealogy testing that was first pioneered in the Golden State Killer case takes a sample of DNA recovered from a crime scene and attempts to match it to DNA submitted to genealogy websites.

If a relative, even a distant one, of the criminal has submitted their DNA to one of these websites, then investigators can identify the family tree of the perpetrator. Using a process of elimination, the cops can then successfully narrow it down to the assailant.

This was the case with Darold Bowden, who was then arrested at his Linden, North Carolina home in August 2018. He was charged with an extensive list of crimes.

Darold Bowden was charged with multiple crimes

Bowden was charged with three counts of first-degree forcible rape, three counts of first-degree forcible sex offense, four counts of second-degree forcible rape, 13 counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, six counts of first-degree kidnapping, five counts of first-degree burglary.

He also received charges of two counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Since his arrest, at least one other victim has come forward. Bowden currently remains in custody awaiting a trial. His bail stands at $18.5 million.

The Genetic Detective airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.