Dakota Wall assisted in the murder of her sister Sidnee Stephens: Twisted Sisters investigates

Twisted Sisters is investigating the death of high school teenager Sidnee Stephens who was kidnapped from her home in Pinckneyville, Illinois, before being shot dead by a creek.

Her killers were four local thugs called Robbie Mueller, James Glazier, Chad Bennett, and Carl Dane, who had invaded her home and stuffed the teenager in a car trunk.

But one of the most disturbing aspects of this case is that the killers were aided by Sidnee’s half-sister Dakota Wall.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

The four men were Wall’s friends, and she purposefully left the door open to their home, so her four friends could kidnap her younger sister.

On July 19, 2010, 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens was reported missing from her home. Six days later, fishermen spotted her remains floating in the Beaumont Creek. An inspection of the corpse revealed she had been choked and shot with a handgun.

The police subsequently learned that Robbie Mueller, James Glazier, Chad Bennett, and Carl Dane entered the house and attacked Sidnee, and they choked the teenager until she lost consciousness on two occasions.

They then took her to a remote area by the Beaumont Creek, where Dane shot her at least two times. Mueller and Glazier then pushed her remains into the water.

Read More Murder of Jeannie Allen by her sister Georgia Weaver investigated on Twisted Sisters

Dakota Wall kept her silence about her horrific role in her sister’s murder for 27 months before the police fully ascertained all the details.

Dakota Wall said she wanted to scare Sidnee Stephens

Wall tried to defend herself by saying she had just left the door open for her friends to scare her sister and had never expected them to kill Sidnee. However, the police didn’t buy her story, and she was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, home invasion, and burglary.

The twisted sister eventually pleaded guilty to home invasion, and the other charges were dropped. In 2018, she was sentenced to 26 years in prison, but she should eligible to attend a parole hearing in 2023.

Dane was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder, but he committed suicide inside his cell while waiting to be transferred to federal prison. Glazier was also sentenced to 60 years and remains in prison.

Meanwhile, Mueller was given 37 years for his role in the murder.

The case against Bennett was initially dropped due to lack of evidence, but in the fall of 2018, he was charged again and received a 20-year prison sentence.

More from Twisted Sisters

Follow the links to read about more murders profiled on Twisted Sisters.

Barbara Burns had attended to the needs of her disabled sister Debbie Burns all her life, but one day she snapped and shot her dead. Barbara left her sister lying on her bed in their home and fled the state.

Denice Smith and Deborah Graham were two twisted sisters who arranged the murder of Denice’s ex-husband Aaron Smith because he won custody of their two children in a bitter and acrimonious divorce battle.

Twisted Sisters airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.