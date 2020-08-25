Cornell Smith murdered student Rebecca Payne in case of mistaken identity: ID investigates

ID is examining a murderous case of mistaken identity in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2008, when Cornell Smith barged into Rebecca Payne’s apartment and gunned down the young student.

On May 16, 2008, Rebecca was home alone and sleeping on the couch in the living room of her apartment when Smith broke in. From the doorway, he fired into her body five times. She was hit twice in the legs, twice in the torso, and once in the chin.

Rebecca tried to escape by crawling into her bedroom, but she died of her injuries at the scene. Neighbors heard her screams and the gunshots, but nobody dialed 911. In the meantime, Smith had fled the scene. Her body was discovered three hours later when a neighbor noticed her apartment door was open.

The police were initially baffled as to why anyone would want to kill this Northeastern University student who had high hopes of becoming an orthopedic doctor.

However, investigators subsequently learned that it was a case of mistaken identity. A few months before the murder, Smith had been arrested on drug charges. He believed he had been informed on by a woman who lived in the same building as Rebecca, and he decided to get revenge.

Rebecca Payne resembled Cornell Smith’s intended victim

Rebecca lived two floors above this woman and had a passing resemblance to her, which caused Smith to target the student accidentally.

Smith was incarcerated on different charges later that year, and he finally incriminated himself in Rebecca’s murder by referring to the shooting in a recorded telephone call. In 2012, he was eventually indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

The case against Smith was further bolstered when a prosecutor discovered letters written by him, where he appeared to admit to the shooting.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and changed his plea to guilty for illegal possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to between 18 and 20 years.

At Smith’s trial, Rebecca’s father, Nicholas Payne, offered the killer a route to forgiveness. He suggested that Smith writes to every congress member and senator he could find and ask them to change the gun laws, to make it impossible for men like him to attain firearms. Only then, could Payne forgive him.

What Happened In Apartment 23 airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.