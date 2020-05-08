Christian Olsen was manipulated by much older girlfriend Kelly Sifuentez to murder her mother

Two neighbors, 63-year-old Geraldine Lloyd and 68-year-old Etta Jean Westbrook, both lived on Oak Hollow Drive, a quiet street in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of Houston, when they were brutally murdered within months of each other in 2007.

That year, Christian Olsen was 19-years-old and living at 3505 Oak Hollow Drive, with his girlfriend Kelly Sifuentez, who was 20-years his senior. They shared the home with Kelly’s mother, Geraldine Llyod. One day he went into the neighbor’s house at number 3504 and beat 68-year-old Etta Westbrook to death.

Olsen stole his victim’s credit cards and went on a spending spree around the town, which led to his arrest a few days later. He cooperated with the cops and was quick to confess.

However, a few months later, the police received an anonymous tip that Geraldine Llyod, the owner of number 3505, hadn’t been seen in months. When detectives visited the house to enquire, they found Llyod’s daughter, Sifuentez, to be evasive and uncooperative.

Kelly’s estranged husband, Felix, then contacted the police department and made an unambiguous statement: “Christian Olsen killed my mother-in-law and buried her in the backyard of the residence back in January.”

Police returned to 3505 Oak Hollow Drive with a search warrant where they discovered Geraldine Llyod’s remains buried in the backyard.

Kelly Sifuentez admitted to soliciting Christian Olsen to murder

Sifuentez admitted to coaxing her young boyfriend into killing her mother and, as a result, was sentenced to 30-years in prison. In 2015, she was six years into her prison sentence when she committed suicide by hanging herself in her cell with a bedsheet. She was 48-years-old.

In 2009 Olsen was convicted of the capital murder of Etta Westbrook and was sentenced to be executed. However, after a retrial was ordered for 2016, the prosecution dropped the death penalty. The capital murder conviction was reaffirmed, and Olsen will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The retrial took into account how Sifuentez had emotionally manipulated Olsen from an early age, which heavily influenced his actions. She had initiated a sexual relationship with him when he was just 14-yers-old and introduced him to methamphetamine at 16.

