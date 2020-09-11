Chilling murder of teen Breck Bednar by Lewis Daynes profiled on ID

Game of Deception on ID investigates the chilling 2014 murder of teenager Breck Bednar in England by computer engineer Lewis Daynes.

Daynes, 18, had met 14-year-old Breck through an online gaming community, and the pair had never met in person until Daynes persuaded his victim to come to his home where he slashed his throat.

The police would later describe Daynes as a control freak who manipulated the younger Breck along with other young gamers through months of online communication.

Breck’s parents had disapproved of his relationship with Daynes and had even contacted the cops over their fears. They forbade Breck from communicating with the older man and temporarily confiscated his computers; however, Daynes continued his relentless pursuit of the teenager.

Daynes lured the 14-year-old to his home in Grays, Essex, England, with the promise of taking over a lucrative computing business. In a series of emails written to Breck, the killer encourages his victim to lie to his family about where he is going. Daynes wrote: “If your father asks where you’re going Sunday, say you’re going to meet a friend who’s 14.”

On February 16, 2014, Breck took a taxi to Daynes’s home; he texted his dad to say he was meeting a friend and later asked if he could sleepover. He was brutally stabbed later that night.

Lewis Daynes claimed he accidentally killed Breck Bednar

The morning after the murder, Daynes telephoned the cops to say that Breck had attempted suicide and that he’d accidentally stabbed the teenager while trying to prevent him from killing himself.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered Breck’s hands and ankles had been bound with duct tape. His body was naked, and there was evidence of sexual activity between the pair before Breck died.

The police subsequently learned that Daynes had posted pictures of Breck’s bloodied remains online. They also discovered that he’d submerged computer equipment in water in an attempt to destroy evidence.

In January 2015, Daynes was sentenced to serve a minimum of 25-years in prison.

In 2019, Daynes was accused of causing more distress to Breck’s family by posting a taunting message on Snapchat to Breck’s sister. He’s alleged to have written: “I know where your brother is buried… I’m going to smash his tombstone.”

