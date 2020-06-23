Brutal murder of Yale student Annie Le by Raymond Clark III investigated on See No Evil

See No Evil is investigating the case of Yale student Annie Le, who was tragically murdered in September 2009 just days before she was supposed to be married.

Le, a doctoral student at the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology, was last seen in a research building on the New Haven campus in Connecticut on September 8.

Five days later, her body was found stuffed behind a research laboratory wall. An autopsy revealed that she’d been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Investigators also learned that while Le was still alive, her jaw and collarbone had been broken, and she’d suffered extensive bruising to the back of her head.

On September 17, the police arrested their main suspect, Raymond Clark III, who was a laboratory assistant working on animal research in the same faculty building as his victim.

When the police initially interviewed him, they noticed his face and left arm were covered in scratches. He blamed a cat for the wounds. However, that was only the tip of the mountain of evidence against Clark.

Clark left his DNA all over Annie Le crime scene

It was DNA that proved to be Clark’s undoing. A bloody sock was found in the wall, which contained DNA from both Clark and Le. More DNA was found on a binned lab coat along with a green ink pen that was discovered under Le’s body.

Read More See No Evil investigates Josh Richards murder: Chong Lee gunned down the victim in a Wisconsin nightclub

On the day of the murder, Clark had signed into the secure building using a green ink pen, and surveillance footage also showed that he’d changed his clothes on the same day.

In March 2011, Clark pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 44 years in prison. He won’t be eligible for release until 2053.

In a statement following his sentencing, Clark apologized to Le’s devastated family for killing her but disappointed them by refusing to explain why he had committed such a heinous crime.

More from See No Evil

Follow the links to read about more murders profiled on See No Evil.

Last week on See No Evil, the team looked at the heartbreaking case of 8-year-old Hiawayi Robinson, who was raped, sodomized, and murdered by her own father, who then left her half-naked body on a trash pile in an alley in Prichard, Alabama. Hiawatha Robinson then tried to play the role of a grieving father before police saw through his evil scheming.

Previously the team investigated the case of Joanna Hayes, who gunned down her daughter-in-law Heather Strube in the parking lot of a Target because she feared Heather was going to win custody of her grandson in a court battle with her son.

See No Evil airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.