Beth Williams plotted to murder ex Chuck Rock by setting him on fire: A Deadly Flame investigates



A Deadly Flame on Investigation Discovery investigates a real-life case of fatal attraction of when Elizabeth “Beth” Williams conspired with a friend to murder her ex-boyfriend Charles “Chuck” Rock in Tampa, Florida.

Rock was a divorced father of one young son when he first met Williams in 2000. The pair began an intense relationship that immediately disturbed his family members. His mother would later speak of her horror at finding a note from Williams addressed to her son that read: “Chuck, it was so nice meeting you last night. Signed, Your Fatal Attraction.

Rock’s sister Vickie Lynne Rock said, “I told him all the time, `Chuck, she’s gonna kill you,’ but I don’t think I ever really believed it myself.”

Williams said she loved him, but Rock began to see it as an obsession and decided they should go their separate ways.

However, on August 10, 2003, Williams enacted a plan to murder Rock. She plied her friend Joshua Zachary with money and alcohol and persuaded him to kill Rock by setting him on fire.

Chuck Rock suffered third-degree burns

Rock was standing just outside his truck near his home when he was doused in gasoline and set on fire. Rock was sent to Tampa General Hospital with third-degree burns over most of his upper body. He fought hard for his life but tragically succumbed to his injuries after six days.

The cops quickly apprehended Singletary, he had badly burned himself and was caught near Rock’s burning truck as he tried to swim across the Alafia River. He was charged with murder a few days later.

A local shock jock called Bubba, the Love Sponge, then got hold of a voicemail that incriminated Williams in the crime. Williams and Singletary had left a voice message with a friend and then failed to hang up their cellphone; they were subsequently recorded talking about murdering Chuck.

The police eventually apprehended Williams and charged her with murder.

Elizabeth Williams was given a life sentence, while Joshua Singletary was given 40 years for his role in the murder.

