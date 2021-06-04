Attempted murder by Dalia Dippolito on husband Mike Dippolito examined on Signs of a Psychopath

Dalia Dippolito was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the attempted murder-for-hire of husband, Mike Dippolito. Pic credit: Florida Dept. of Corrections

Signs of a Psychopath is investigating a very public murder-for-hire case involving newlyweds Dalia and Mike Dippolito from Boynton Beach, Florida.

Dalia has been accused and convicted of attempting to have her husband of just six months killed by hiring a hitman. Dalia had been working as an escort when she met ex-con Mike as a client. The pair hit it off on a personal level and were married a short time later.

However, the police believe that Dalia quickly decided that she wanted to be rid of her husband, control of their townhouse, and access to his savings.

Mike Dippolito claims that within a month, his new wife was stealing money from him and trying to get his probation revoked by planting drugs in his truck. He also believes she spiked his ice tea with antifreeze in an attempt to kill him.

In 2009, a friend of Dippolito’s recorded a conversation where she discussed wanting to hire an assassin to kill her new husband. The friend took the recording to the Boynton Beach Police Dept.

An undercover detective later met with Dippolito, and posing as a hitman, he also recorded her plotting to kill Mike Dippolito. On the tape, she could be heard saying she was “5,000 percent sure” she wanted her husband dead.

Cops set up a sting operation to catch Dalia Dippolito

On August 5, 2009, the police set up an elaborate sting operation; they whisked husband, Mike, away to safety and cordoned off the Dippolito home to look like a crime scene. When Dalia arrived home, an officer told her that her husband had been murdered.

The whole situation was filmed by the Boynton Beach Police and by the TV show, Cops, who were filming the case for one of their episodes. This would later give the Dippolito case added public exposure and notoriety.

Dalia reacted exactly as a traumatized wife would be expected to behave on hearing of the death of her husband. An emotional Dalia was taken down to the police station, where her reaction was filmed as she was told that Mike was still alive and that the supposed hitman she had spoken to was actually a cop.

She was immediately arrested for solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

In 2011, Dippolito was convicted and sentenced to 20 years; however, the conviction was overturned on appeal. And a second trial ended in a hung jury. In 2017 she was once again convicted of solicitation of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years.

