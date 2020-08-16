Ashley Mead murdered and dismembered by boyfriend Adam Densmore: On The Case With Paula Zahn investigates

On The Case With Paula Zahn is investigating the murder of Ashley Mead, who was murdered and mutilated by her boyfriend, Adam Densmore.

Ashley Mead was last seen alive in Boulder, Colorado, on February 12, 2017. Mead was reported missing when she failed to turn up for work the next day.

Authorities and friends were especially concerned when they realized her 1-year-old daughter, Winter Mead, was also missing. Thankfully, Winter was located on February 14, with her father, Adam Densmore, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, she was unharmed.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Winter was placed in child protective services while her father was placed in custody.

Investigators then discovered surveillance footage from a gas station in Oklahoma that showed a car matching the description of Mead’s backing up to a dumpster.

A search of the dumpster revealed a grisly find; there was a black plastic bag with a human torso inside. The torso was subsequently identified as Mead herself.

Police believe Adam Densmore hid Ashley Mead’s remains across six states

Police believe that Densmore murdered Mead in their apartment in Boulder and then drove with her remains to his parent’s home in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he dismembered her and scattered her body parts across the country between Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Read More Yleen and Lillie Kennedy were brutally murdered in 1984: Edmond Degan evaded justice for 31 years

A search of his parent’s home revealed a reciprocating saw that still had blood and human tissue on the blade.

Unfortunately, Mead’s torso was the only part of her body that has so far been found. Densmore has refused to say where he hid the other body parts.

When the investigators discovered Densmore’s journal, they found his writings made repeated references to wanting to hurt Mead and others. On one occasion, he wrote: “I long to hit someone. Hard. And again. I want someone to feel the frustrating helplessness of a beating.”

He also wrote about how he had grown “tired” of Mead, and how she supposedly didn’t care about his “wants and needs.” Another entry read: “I hope you’re ready, ’cause you’re gonna get it. You’re about to feel the wrath.”

In May 2018, Adam Densmore was officially sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Heartbreaking Discovery Ashley Mead, a vibrant and fun-loving 25-year-old suddenly, disappeared on February 14, 2017. Police in Boulder, Colorado painstakingly worked to retrace her last known movements. One thing became clear; Ashley loved motherhood and would never abandon her 13-month old baby Winter Daisy. Something was terribly wrong, and detectives' unwavering search for Ashley would take them on a multi-state manhunt resulting in "A Heartbreaking Discovery." This all-new episode of On the Case with Paula Zahn premieres Sunday at 10pm/ 9c on Investigation Discovery! Posted by Paula Zahn on Friday, August 7, 2020

More murders from On The Case With Paula Zahn

Follow the links to read about more murders investigated by Paula Zahn.

Martin Johnson was a sexual predator who preyed on teenage girls and plied them with alcohol and drugs. The police believe that when 15-year-old Heather Fraser refused his advances, he raped and murdered her before throwing her remains off a bridge into the Columbia River.

Judy Orr Baldwin was murdered by her ex-cop husband James Baldwin at Christmas time in 2016 in South Carolina. He beat her to death and then tried to cover up her injuries by staging a car crash.

On The Case With Paula Zahn airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.