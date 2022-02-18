Apple TV’s new true crime series The Big Conn to debut at SXSW

The Big Conn filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte. Pic credit: Apple TV

The Big Conn is Apple TV’s foray into the true crime world. This new four-part documentary series and podcast from Apple TV+ tells the true story of flamboyant attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government of over $500 million in the most significant social security fraud case in history.

The series comes from Emmy-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte and is produced by FunMeter (McMillion$), with Hernandez, Lazarte, and Peter King serving as executive producers. Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence are co-executive producers.

The Big Conn and its official companion podcast will premiere on May 5.

The Big Conn premise and background

The team who brought McMillion$ to TV audiences is now bringing another unbelievable true crime caper to light.

The Big Conn is the true story of the infamous attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.

The series will also premiere with a companion podcast that will further dive into Conn’s con and excessive lifestyle, with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details.

An attorney, Conn was a local celebrity in Kentucky because of his relentless advertising — but he soon became even more notorious thanks to his massive fraud scheme. His nickname was “Mr. Social Security,” as he flooded Appalachia with his TV ads and billboards, often adorned with his scantily dressed “Conn Hotties,” as he fought for disability benefits’ payouts in the heart of coal mining country.

The four-part documentary series and companion podcast will make their global debut May 5 on Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts, respectively.

The series will make its world debut at SXSW with a screening of the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 16 in the Paramount Theatre, followed by an audience Q&A with writer/directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

This news is on the heels of the recent winter press tour for the Television Critics Association where Apple unveiled a lineup of four highly anticipated series set to premiere, including Cha Cha Real Smooth with Dakota Johnson, also slated to screen at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival taking place in Austin, Texas from March 11-19.

The other SXSW Apple TV premieres include the limited series WeCrashed starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries, They Call Me Magic, and drama series Shining Girls starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and created by Silka Luisa.

“It’s so exciting to be able to add two wonderful new titles to the lineup for the 2022 Film Festival, as part of the outstanding selection of wide-ranging work that Apple TV+ is bringing to SXSW this year,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film, SXSW in a press statement to Monsters & Critics. “The Big Conn is a riveting, fascinating limited series we know our audience will embrace. We’re thrilled to have these join the other compelling Apple series that is premiering at the festival.”