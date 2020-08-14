Annie Tahan was murdered by boyfriend Michael Paalan: 48 Hours on ID: NCIS investigates

48 Hours on ID: NCIS is investigating the 1989 murder of Jean Marie Tahan, who everyone called Annie by her boyfriend and US sailor, Chief Petty Officer Michael Paalan.

On November 7, 1989, a passing motorist on State Highway 46 near Ridgeland, Jasper County, SC, noticed the burned remains of a human body on the side of a road.

Further investigation of the remains revealed that the victim had been placed in a Navy bag before they were set on fire. An autopsy also proved that they had been savagely beaten and stabbed over 30 times.

Unfortunately, the body had been so badly mutilated that it made identification impossible. The case was put down as a Jane Doe and remained unsolved for years.

It was 1995 before a facial reconstruction of Jane Doe’s face led the remains to be identified as belonging to Annie Tahan. Annie was a mother of three who had gone missing from her home near the Charleston Naval Base in November 1989.

NCIS began investigating the case of Annie Tahan

NCIS agents began looking into the investigation after members of Annie’s family started asking questions around the naval base in Charleston about her death. They soon discovered a link between Paalan and Annie.

According to friends, Annie had been swept off her feet by Paalan, who she found to be charming and intelligent. Annie was ecstatic to learn that she was pregnant once again, and she hoped she and Paalan could build a life together.

NCIS agents later learned that Paalan had bludgeoned Annie to death at their home in Charleston. He then left her remains by the side of the highway in Jasper County.

In 1996, Paalan was charged with premeditated murder and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. He served approximately 17 years of his sentence at the US Army Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

Annie’s family became very distraught when they learned he was released to a halfway house in February 2013.

