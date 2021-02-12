Andy LeFleur kidnapped and tortured Sandi Musk: Your Worst Nightmare investigates

Andy LeFleur will spend up to 60 years in prison following the attack on his former girlfriend. Pic credit: Michigan Dept. of Corrections

Your Worst Nightmare is in Oxford, Michigan, to investigate a shocking case of domestic violence when Patrick ‘Andy’ LeFleur kidnapped and tortured his girlfriend, Sandi Musk, after she attempted to break-up with him/

In January 2001, Sandi Musk was in the midst of a divorce, but after meeting Andy LeFleur at an Oakland County bar, she decided to give dating a go.

[Please note: Sandi Musk is a fake name used by the victim to protect her true identity.]

Unbeknown to Musk at the time, LeFleur had a long history of harassing and abusing women.

At first, she thought LaFleur was young, handsome, and a nice guy, but unfortunately, his behavior towards her quickly deteriorated.

Musk found him to be obsessive and demanding. He would constantly show up at her home unannounced. On May 31, 2001, she told him she didn’t want to see him anymore.

Later that evening, LaFleur broke into her home and, chillingly, told her, “you don’t understand. If I can’t have you, I’m going to kill you.” He then proceeded to spend the next six hours beating and torturing Musk. At one point, he even bit off her ear.

In the early hours of the following morning, LaFleur forced Musk into her car and told her he would drive them both to Canada, where he would kill her.

Mercifully, the gas tank of the car was empty, and Musk was able to escape his clutches and flee to a neighbor’s house, where she raised the alarm.

Andy LeFleur fled to Texas after the attack

Musk was taken to a hospital to recover from her injuries and LeFleur fled to Texas.

LeFleur managed to evade capture until a routine traffic stop by an Austin police officer eventually led to his arrest. He had been a passenger in the car but was arrested after taking a swing at the cop.

He gave the officer a fake name and was booked without the cops learning his true identity. Unfortunately, he had already been released by the time his fingerprints returned, revealing he was LeFleur.

Luckily, the Austin police were able to conduct some interviews, and they soon learned of an address where the fugitive was staying.

When the cops finally caught up to LeFleur, he had already dramatically altered his appearance and was even reading a book about how to change your identity.

LeFleur was arrested and sent back to Oakland County, Michigan, where he was charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and aggravated stalking.

He was subsequently sentenced to 35 – 60 years in prison.

