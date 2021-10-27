Accused rapist Sherman Jackson featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh

Sherman Jackson is wanted on charges of raping a minor in Ohio. Pic credit: U.S. Marshals

In Pursuit With John Walsh is on the hunt for Sherman Jackson, who is wanted in connection with the rape and sexual assault of multiple children and has been on the run since 2010.

The U.S. Marshals want Jackson for crimes committed in Trumball County in northeast Ohio on charges of gross sexual imposition and six counts of rape involving a child younger than 13.

Jackson’s crimes are believed to have been uncovered when his girlfriend learned he had abused her daughter. The abuse allegedly happened while his girlfriend was a work. He had been on the run since October 2010.

Investigators had previously believed he had fled to Arizona before escaping to either Mexico or Jamaica. However, the suspected rapist is known to have strong ties to Warren and East Cleveland, so some suspect he’s back in Ohio.

Jackson had already been in trouble with the law prior to the current charges; in 2005, he was charged with cocaine trafficking. He is known to have worked with church groups in the past, which allowed him access to children.

Jackson is 42 years old and is six feet tall. He weighed 190lbs at the time of his disappearance. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Sherman Jackson is on Most Wanted International Sex Offenders list

The department of justice has placed him on a list of the Most Wanted International Sex Offenders, which is a collaborative list maintained by G7 countries and Interpol.

Jackson is considered to be armed and dangerous, and the public has been warned not to approach him. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, they should contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using USMS Tips. Or call Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

