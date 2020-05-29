7-year-old Kyron Horman has been missing since 2010: Investigation Discovery examines the case

On the morning of June 4, 2010, Kyron Horman attended a science fair at Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, and then vanished without a trace.

The 7-year-old’s stepmother Terri Moulton Horman brought him to the science fair and said she last saw him walking towards the class. He never made it to his second-grade class, and he never returned home after school.

Authorities have described the search that was subsequently mobilized as the largest effort to find a person in Oregon’s history. Despite this, no traces of the boy have been found, and police have announced no arrests or suspects in the case.

Suspicions have circled stepmom Terri Horman, who was married to Kyron’s father, Kaine Horman, for six years until they divorced in 2013, but no charges have been brought against her, and the police have never made her a suspect.

However, suspicions around Terri have continued, primarily fuelled by the results of a failed polygraph test just a few weeks into the investigation.

Terri has consistently maintained any wrongdoing in Kyron’s disappearance and has claimed that she thought of him as a son to her.

Kyron’s parents both remain suspicious of Terri Moulton Horman

Kaine Horman filed for a divorce and a restraining order shortly after his son went missing. He claimed that Terri had tried to hire their landscaper to kill him and make it look like a deadly mugging, although a court found no evidence of this.

Kyron’s mother, Desiree Young, has said on several occasions that she believes Terri Horman is 100% involved in her son’s disappearance.

In August 2019, Kaine Horman told Oregon’s KGW8 that, “The investigation is still very active, and I think that that’s one thing that’s very important. They have a lot of investigators coming in and off the case that we’ve been brief on.”

He added: “They still have the multi-agency approach, but they’ve kind of added a few more in as they’ve gotten more tips and leads. They continue to go through the case top to bottom.”

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information on Kyron’s whereabouts. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following hotline if anyone wishes to disclose any information: 503-261-2847.

Read our exclusive interview with Desiree Young.

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery airs Friday at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.