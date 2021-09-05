Tom Selleck has a new status on Blue Bloods Season 12

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Tom Selleck has a new status on Blue Bloods.

With Season 12 of the hit CBS drama debuting in a few weeks, the network has revealed that not only has Selleck returned as Frank Reagan, but he’s now listed as an executive producer of the series.

While this may not change too much for Selleck, it is interesting to see how it proves the actor’s power on the series.

Why Tom Selleck received a promotion on Blue Bloods

It’s traditional that as a series goes on, the cast will have more control over it on the production end. That’s especially true for a star as well-liked in the television industry as Tom Selleck.

The actor became a star on the 1980s hit Magnum P.I. and by its last seasons, had been named an executive producer on the series.

Since Blue Bloods began, Selleck has been central to the show as Frank Reagan. He dominates in all the show’s advertising and, even though the credits conclude with him listed at the very end, he is still the star nonetheless.

It’s thus not surprising that in the press release announcing the Season 12 premiere, CBS revealed that Selleck is now an executive producer on the show alongside Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, and Dan Truly.

This is unlikely to change too much for the series. Selleck has spoken warmly in the past on his respect for the writers and not exerting his star influence too much in order to allow Wade to continue as showrunner.

This appears to be part of the deal for Selleck to renew his contract for the series. For the last few years, there have been rumors of Selleck perhaps departing, with the producers naturally eager to have him stay on. Selleck has been inking one-year deals with each renewal since Season 10.

Listing Selleck as an executive producer is both to keep him on Blue Bloods and another sign of why he’s critical to the show’s success.

Who else is coming to Blue Bloods in Season 12?

Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan in Blue Bloods Pic credit: CBS

An interesting tidbit of the press release is that Sami Gayle (who plays Nicky Reagan) is still listed as “main” despite the character only popping up in one episode in Season 11.

Gayle has been busy attending college and maintaining a popular social media presence, yet she has not fully left the series. It may be possible to see Nicky returning from college in San Francisco to attend some family dinners.

The Season 12 premiere will include the return of Callie Thorne as psychic Maggie Gibson, who helps Danny on a case. Meanwhile, Dylan Walsh returns to his recurring role as Mayor Peter Chase, who clashes with Frank on a rise in shootings.

It remains unsure whether Joe Hill (Will Hochman) will be coming back. The Season 11 finale had Danny and Jamie saving Joe from a rough undercover assignment, and he joined the Reagan Sunday dinner.

While the wait for Season 12 continues, the new promotion is fun since Selleck will be listed as a boss behind the scenes as well as on-screen for Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods Season 12 premieres Friday October 1 at 10/9c on CBS.