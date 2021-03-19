Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
News

Tom Budge leaves The Lord of the Rings series, fueling speculation that things are not going well on set


Tom Budge at the premiere of his new HBO miniseries "The Pacific" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood. February 24, 2010, Los Angeles
Tom Budge has left Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings TV series. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Tom Budge posted a message to his official Instagram account that has added to the speculation surrounding the Amazon Prime production of the currently untitled The Lord of the Rings TV series.

In the post, he announced that he parted ways with the production, citing what appears to be creative differences.

The lengthy update revealed that it was Budge’s decision to leave.

“After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying,” he wrote.

He then heartily thanked the cast and crew for the experience on set while filming in New Zealand. However, the end of the message gave further insight into his time sent onboard with The Lord of the Rings series.

“I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things just cannot be.”

Several other cast and crew have left The Lord of the Ring

As Den of Geek points out, Budge is not the first person to leave the production. Will Poulter (Midsommar) left at the end of 2019, citing schedule conflicts as the reason.

He was replaced by Robert Aramayo, most famously known as the young Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

It is not clear which character these actors were playing, although it is rumored to be Elrond.

Along with Poulter’s departure, writer Bryan Cogman’s consultancy ended even before the pilot was completed. A variety of producers have also left, according to Den of Geek.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Additionally, prominent Tolkien scholar Tom Shippey exited the series. Amazon overlooked two other Tolkien experts, artist John Howe and film conceptual designer Alan Lee regarding their take on The Lord of the Rings.

Who was Tom Budge portraying in The Lord of the Rings?

As yet, the identity of Budge’s character has not been revealed by either Amazon or the actor.

However, it is known that Budge filmed scenes in the first episode, according to GamesRadar. This has led to speculation that his character might have been a substantial one.

The new Lord of the Rings series will be set in the Second Age section of Middle-earth history. This means that it will tell the story that occurred thousands of years before the events in The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings will premiere on Amazon. As of yet, no release date has been set.

Latest posts by Rachel Tsoumbakos (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.
The Lord of the Rings: Elijah Woods gets nerdy in order to explain why the Amazon TV series title is...
Josh Gad Frozen
Josh Gad hosts Lord of the Rings reunion for YouTube, brings together Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, and others
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x