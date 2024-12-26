Today Show’s Vicky Nguyen ‘outed’ live on air for her ‘mom-brain’ mishap

The Christmas holiday is here, and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the prominent faces on the Today Show, have been on vacation with their families.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Hoda will leave the Today show in January, and everyone has been reacting to the significant changes.

Still, Hoda and the other co-hosts enjoyed a lengthy break from anchoring the Today Show during the holiday week as others filled in for them on the show.

Dylan Dreyer and Peter Alexander have been mainstays on Today during Christmas week, giving everyone else a much-needed break.

One of Today’s regular contributors, Vicky Nguyen, was on the show for one of her financial pieces when a co-worker pointed out a funny wardrobe mishap she had.

During a recent segment and after a busy Christmas day, Vicky Nguyen was “outed” for something she missed due to the busyness of returning to work after the holiday.

Peter Alexander ‘outed’ Vicky Nguyen live on Today

Everyone who celebrates during the holiday understands how hectic Christmas can get, especially if family is involved.

For moms, the pressure to take care of all the holiday plans and make things perfect can cause what Vicky called a “mom-brain” moment when she forgot to pack her shoes for her live segment on the show.

Peter Alexander, Laura Jarret, and Jacob Soboroff co-hosted the Today show when Vicky talked about student loan changes.

During her segment, Peter mentioned Vicky’s footwear, which caused Vicky to make an embarrassing confession.

Peter called out Vicky’s “Christmas slippers” she wore on the set. Vicky wore some oversized yellow Ugg slippers.

“That’s a good look!” said Jacob before Vicky explained, “Oh no, no. This is the day-after-Christmas mom-brain moment where I thought I had the shoes but didn’t have the shoes.”

Vicky commented that the cameraman was kind enough not to show the slippers on the air until after the guys called her out about them.

Dylan quickly came to her defense, saying, “We all want the cozy feel after Christmas, right?” She said, “We ate too much! We’re just tired!” Jacob joshed Peter and said, “You’re never getting out of the dog house for that one.”

Hoda in tears after a gift from Savannah

Since Hoda is leaving in January 2025 and Craig Melvin is taking over the seat next to Savannah, this is the last time the ladies will share Secret Santa gifts as co-workers.

Savannah’s gift caused Hoda to cry because its meaning touched her deeply. The gift said, “May you find a light to guide you home.”

Hoda shared that Savannah would send her that saying each time she was going through a hard time, which was meaningful to her.

Craig has big shoes to fill once Hoda exits from the Today show.

Today airs weekdays on NBC.