Today Show hosts warn Ryan Seacrest ‘don’t touch the show’ ahead of Wheel of Fortune hosting gig

Ryan Seacrest has been warned ahead of his new hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune next year.

During an appearance on The Today Show, clips from Ryan’s recent interview with Willie Geist on NBC’s Sunday Today played as Ryan interacted with the panel.

Anchors Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin of The Today Show issued a stern warning to Ryan after he joked during his interview, “Vanna, please tell me what to do,” during his interview preview.

Hoda first joked, “It’s kind of Vanna’s show that Ryan’s on,” with Craig chiming in, “She IS Wheel of Fortune.”

Willie added, “He’s the first to say that.

Craig chimed in again, this time giving Ryan some stern precautionary advice: “Don’t touch the show.”

In a preview of Ryan’s interview with Willie, he reacted to the news that Vanna White would be returning to Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan Seacrest is ‘very, very happy’ to work with Vanna White next year on Wheel of Fortune

As Willie explained to the panel of Today Show anchors, Ryan was very diplomatic when speaking of Vanna’s return, and at the end of the interview, they got a live update about Vanna’s future with the show.

“The interview ends, knock on the glass, in the radio studio [where] we’re doing the interview, and a publicist says, ‘They just announced Vanna’s coming back!'” Willie shared.

That’s when Ryan and Willie went back into the studio to sit down and talk about the news. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan called the update “such good news,” referring to Vanna as a “staple” on the long-running game show.

“I’ve been very excited to work with her,” Ryan added. “But now that it’s official, I can say, ‘Congratulations, Vanna!’ I can’t wait.”

Ryan continued to gush over Vanna, noting how beloved she is by her viewers, calling it “super important” that she remains on the show.

“I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set, being able to say, ‘Okay, let’s get to it!’ It’s great news,” Ryan added. “I’m very, very happy.”

Ryan says Pat Sajak is a ‘legend’

Ryan will certainly have some big boots to fill when he takes over Pat Sajak’s hosting position following Season 41. Pat announced his impending departure in June 2023, and soon after, Wheel of Fortune announced that Ryan would be taking his place.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Ryan spoke highly of Vanna’s longtime co-host, Pat Sajak, and admitted he’s looking forward to giving away money to the winning contestants.

“Pat is a legend, but to come in there and give away a lot of money to these contestants really is the best part of the whole thing,” Ryan admitted.

You can catch Ryan’s full interview with Willie on NBC’s Sunday Today when it airs on Sunday, September 24.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.