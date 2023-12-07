Today Show fans call on Al Roker to run for president

Al Roker is the beloved weatherman on NBC’s Today Show. He was missing from the studio the other day. When this happens, it could be cause for alarm.

Whenever he is not in the studio doing the weather, people wonder if he is sick again and worry about his health.

Earlier this week, Hoda Kotb, a regular anchor on Today, threw the weather to Al, but he was not in the studio.

He had to do the weather from Washington, D.C., instead of his usual New York. He and his wife, Deborah Roberts, were in Washington for several events, and he did not make it back home in time for work on Monday.

He and his wife spent the weekend at the White House Christmas party and the Kennedy Center.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Thankfully, he is back this week and in rare form. He has been posting a lot on his Instagram, and one photo has him looking very “presidential,” according to fans.

Al Roker for president could be his campaign slogan if fans have their way

Nathan Congleton, Today’s photographer, snapped a great-looking photo of Al, which he posted on his Instagram, and fans went wild.

Fans started to say he should run for president. Maybe in 2024?

One user said, “My man, Mr. Al Roker! Wish you were running for president; you’d win by a landslide. You could save America!!! Superman!” Then there was a reply by @davies2021, “Wouldn’t he??!!!”

Fans of Al Roker on Instagram. Pic credit: @alroker/Instagram

Another fan commented, “You look like your [sic] running for office and are in a debate.”

Al Roker fan on Instagram. Pic credit: @alroker/Instagram

Al has not responded about running yet, so it remains to be seen if it will happen.

Al joins his co-hosts on The Beam

In exciting news, the NBC Today anchors all recreated a famous photo, Lunch Atop a Skyscraper.

“A blast from the past! @alroker, @savannahguthrie, @carsondaly, @hodakotb, and @craigmelvinnbc recreated the iconic 1932 ‘Lunch Atop a Skyscraper’ photo at @rockefellercenter’s new experience, ‘The Beam!” is the caption from the Today Instagram.

Most of the regular crew, Al, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin, were on hand to recreate the famous photo. Anyone can do this fun experience at the top of the Rockefeller Center in New York.

Fans of Al’s are undoubtedly glad to see him attending these activities again. For example, his recent return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade means he is feeling better.