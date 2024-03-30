Throwback photo Kelly Ripa shared has fans doing a double take

Live with Kelly and Mark wrapped up the week with prerecorded episodes before they could wish Mark Consuelos a happy birthday, much to Kelly Ripa’s dismay.

She was looking forward to celebrating Mark’s 53rd birthday on the air with a cake and was bummed because she could not do it this year.

The show does not film on the weekends, and as Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly said she was “sad” about the missed opportunity since Mark’s birthday is Saturday, March 30.

Perhaps to make up for not celebrating on the show, Kelly posted a throwback photo of her and Mark on Instagram.

Kelly and Mark have been married for a long time, since May of 1996, and Kelly chose one of her and Mark from Easter 2001 when she was expecting her daughter Lola.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The caption Kelly posted reads, “Easter circa 2001 @instasuelos (Lola wasn’t quite hatched yet, hence the ONLY reason for these slacks ) #FBF.”

Kelly’s fans are noticing something important in the photo

Kelly and Mark have three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. The photo Kelly shared is from 2001 and includes a very young Kelly and Mark.

Kelly and Mark’s oldest son, Michael, is also on Instagram, and his resemblance to Mark is uncanny.

Fans started sharing their thoughts on Instagram about it. One fan shared, “Mark and Michael look exactly alike here. I love this picture. Those pants were probably in style then.”

Kelly did not seem to like her colorful slacks and only wore them because she was still expecting Lola then.

One fan made a funny quip about how old the photo was: “WoW…they had color pictures back then?… How Sweet.”

One said, “Gah!! I love you both!!” Another shared their love, calling it “the cutest pic!”

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Another fan said, “You two…Mark looks so much like Micheal [sic] in that pic.”

One fan said, “So beautiful!” and another said, “Too cute, Kelly.”

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Live with Kelly and Mark shared a baby photo of Mark

The show shared a photo of Mark as a baby for his birthday on their Instagram page with a caption, “Happy Birthday @instasuelos!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Mark (@livekellyandmark) Kelly and Mark are incredibly open about their family and home life with their fans, often sharing glimpses on social media.

Recently, Kelly shared photos of Lola for International Women’s Day, giving fans a glimpse of their personal life.

It is always great when Kelly and Mark share photos from their lives with their children, and fans always want to see more.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.