This Is Us Season 5, Episode 3 spoilers: Randall shares news about his new therapist

This Is Us has a new promo that provides a fresh look at what’s up with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and family on the time-jumping NBC drama in the present day.

The hit show took a short hiatus this past Tuesday due to election coverage. So, This Is Us skipped a week after the network delivered the hit show’s two-hour premiere for Season 5.

Because of those circumstances, diehard fans are no doubt eager to find out more about the Pearson family’s story when the episode called Changes airs on November 10.

A new This Is Us promo shows how Randall’s family starts their day

On Tuesday, This Is Us viewers will see what it’s like in the morning at Randall’s house during their weekday routine.

The three kids have gathered for breakfast before their online schooling happens, proving the pandemic is still as prevalent on This Is Us as COVID-19 is with the rest of the world.

As the spoiler clip begins, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) says she “put her foot up in it” when making pancakes for everyone. Then, for emphasis, she repeats the colorful phrase.



Despite her push at selling how delicious the dish is, Beth only has one taker. Annie is happy to indulge, but Deja (Lyric Ross) and Tess (Eris Baker) are not inspired to join their little sister.

Ignoring the others at the table while she stared intently at her phone, Deja says she decided to eat cereal for the first meal of the day.

Tess refuses her mom’s homemade pancakes as Beth continues talking about how much effort she put into making them. Begrudging, she takes one and puts it on her plate.

Teen attitude definitely comes through in the new spoiler, a fact that Beth shares with Randall as he enters the room to talk to his wife.

At that point, Tess is about to leave when her parents notice she hardly ate anything.

“You refuse to use cage-free eggs,” Tess tells them regarding the ingredients in Beth’s pancakes.

Then she adds, “I had some yogurt. I’m good.”

“That girl is killing me three times a day,” a defeated Beth tells Randall.

Randall’s new therapist is not his biological mom on This Is Us

Although telling, the family banter is not the most interesting part of the fresh This Is Us clip.

The short sneak peek lets This Is Us fans in on a very big spoiler.

This information is spilled when Randall discusses his new “guy” therapist with Beth.

The person set to guide this member of The Big Three through his “trans-racial identity” crisis is male. That information shuts down a popular — and extremely ironic — theory that Randall’s birth mom was set to play that role.

Before the new promo was released, This Is Us writers shared that very information on Twitter.

However, certain theorists continued to believe that Randall’s baby mama, who was presumed dead until the Season 5 opener proved otherwise, would show up again years later as the Black therapist her son had been seeking.

The back story is that this high-profile member of the Pearson family originally worked out his feelings with a psychologist who also happened to be white.

After a long relationship with her, Randall felt he needed to take a deep dive into many issues revolving around his Blackness.

To deal with these issues, the Philadelphia councilman decided someone who is the same color as he is would suit his needs better going forward.

So, will Randall be right?

Stay tuned.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.