This Is Us preview for Season 5, Episode 3: Kevin looks sweaty and Madison looks worried

This Is Us airs tonight, with a new spoiler popping up just ahead of the debut of the fifth season’s third episode called Changes.

In the fresh clip, a shirtless and rather sweaty Kevin (Justin Hartley) enters Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) kitchen to eat breakfast.

He has been working out and looks about as buff as a man can get. Madison looks the same as usual, slim except for a bulging midsection indicating her pregnancy with twins has become evident.

The mood seems low key, if not a bit somber, as the two banter.

Kevin gets serious about getting in top shape

Kevin admits he has been working out at least two times a day, maybe more. He says part of these intense sessions has come about so he can “work out crap” with his brother, Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

The father to Madison’s babies points to a bunch of balloons hanging in the doorway before asking about them.

“Those are balloons from your mom and Miguel,” Madison answers.

She makes sure Kevin’s parents know they are not doing the “engaged, engaged” thing.

He does, but notes that these important people in his life “are old” and therefore traditional. They then discuss the status of their “non-traditional engagement.”

As the pair sit down at the kitchen table, Madison promises Kevin that the pancakes she made for him are gluten-free and low calorie.

Kevin gets a call about a new job

At that moment, a text comes in and everything changes.

Kevin learns he has probably landed a part in a movie he auditioned for called The Glass Eye.

The couple talk about the details of the film and about his character. All seems upbeat until Kevin mentions he has to step up his workout and diet game — which are already off the charts — in preparation for love scenes in the newly booked movie.

Madison’s reaction to this detail is less than happy as she sits alone, contemplating the fresh scenario while rubbing her pregnant tummy. Kevin doesn’t notice because he had quickly left the room to take a call from his agent.

Watch the latest This Is Us sneak peek below.

Based on this and other spoilers for the episode called Changes, tonight’s This Is Us promises the hit show’s trademark twists and turns as nearly all the characters seem to be evolving.

Randall is changing therapists from a white woman to a black man, Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) are bonding with Ellie (Annie Funke), the mother of their soon-to-be adoptive child, Tess (Eris Baker) is in trouble with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) for posting “a profane video” online, and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) are dealing with the challenges presented by their pre-pubescent children.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.