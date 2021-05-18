This Is Us: Justin Hartley is married, who is his gorgeous wife?

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has tied the knot with Sofia Pernas. The duo were seen wearing matching gold bands on the red carpet for the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Pic credit: @sofiapernas/Instagram

This Is Us star Justin Hartley is a married man! The handsome actor tied the knot with Sofia Pernas, debuting their wedding rings on the red carpet at Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sofia is Justin’s former co-star from his days on the soap opera Young & Restless.

He played the role of Adam Newman and Sofia portrayed Marisa Sierras on the long-running daytime serial.

The couple wore simple bands on the red carpet but did not speak about their nuptials.

People Magazine reported that there had been speculation that the couple had tied the knot in early May of this year.

The duo have been together for one year. They made their relationship Instagram official in late December 2020.

Has Justin been married before?

This is the third time the This Is Us actor has tied the knot.

Hartley was married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for two years. The couple wed in 2017, but unfortunately, Justin filed for divorce in November of 2019. Their split was finalized in February 2021.

Justin’s first marriage was to his co-star in the daytime serial Passions. The actor tied the knot with Lindsay Korman in 2004, and they were wed until 2012. They share one daughter, Isabella, who is 16-years-old.

They played love interests on Y&R

In 2015, Sofia joined the cast of Young & Restless, where she portrayed Justin’s on-camera love interest for one year.

Justin left Y&R in 2016 after he signed up to play the role of Kevin Pearson on This Is Us.

Sofia also left the soap that same year and guest-starred on the television series Jane the Virgin, Brave, and Blood & Treasure.

They would not take their on-camera relationship off-camera until mid-2020, when they began dating and quarantining with one another.

“Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!” Justin shared in the caption of a black and white photo of the couple, his first post that featured the actress.

Sofia also shared an image of her and Justin, writing, “Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours.

Fans of This Is Us will get to see a lot more of Justin over the next two episodes of the NBC series.

The final two of the season, titled Jerry 2.0 and The Adirondacks, will air beginning tonight. These last two installments will close out the fifth season of the NBC drama.

Justin will feature prominently in both episodes as his character Kevin readies to tie the knot with Madison (Caitlin Thompson) but harbors some doubts moving forward into the big day.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.