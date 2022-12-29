The Witcher: The Wild Hunt will be a long-term ‘looming threat’ in Season 3

Freya Allan stars as Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Season 2 of The Witcher added a new element to everything that was going down on the Continent.

Already, Ciri (Freya Allan) had been learning about herself and how to control her magic while at Kaer Morhen. In addition to this, she had also been learning how to fight.

However, a mysterious new group called the Wild Hunt then appeared, teasing their involvement with Ciri.

At the time, Ciri had been possessed by Voleth Meir, which facilitated a portal to aid their escape, but they wound up encountering the Wild Hunt instead.

Fans of both the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and the games based on them will know all about the Wild Hunt, but for TV viewers, this was an exciting tease of what to expect in Season 3 of The Witcher.

However, it appears that it might be some time before we are fully confronted with this fearsome group when the epic fantasy series returns to Netflix.

The Wild Hunt, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

The Wild Hunt storyline will unfold over time in Season 3

According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the series showrunner further explained the setup for the Wild Hunt in Season 2 of The Witcher.

“We set up the Wild Hunt for Ciri in the middle of Season 2 as her thinking, ‘I don’t quite understand what this is. I don’t understand why they’re in this dreamscape that I’m having.’ And then, obviously, at the very end, she visits the dark elves’ sphere and she realizes these people are after [her],” The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, explained.

However, details about the Wild Hunt appear to unfold slowly during the next installment. And for this, she used inspiration from the original book series.

“One of the things that I love in the books that [author Andrzej] Sapkowski did beautifully is he teases the Wild Hunt for so long,” Hissrich revealed.

“They pop up, then they go away for a while. So we are definitely sticking to that school.”

Freya Allan as Ciri and Henry Cavil las Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Geralt and Ciri have to work out who the Wild Hunt really is

Along with the slow advancement of the Wild Hunt, it will take Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri some time to work out what it all means, according to Hissrich.

“We all know that, eventually, Geralt is going to learn a little bit more about the Wild Hunt, as will Ciri, but right now it stays this ever-looming threat to her. It sort of goes between her fingers. She can’t quite catch it and figure it out yet.”

How this unfolds remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune into Season 3 of The Witcher when it drops next year to find out more.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.