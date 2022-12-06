The Witcher: Showrunner Lauren Hissrich is excited to see Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the showrunner for the TV adaptation of The Witcher. Pic credit: @laurenhissrich/Instagram

Ever since news broke of the recasting of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, fans have been conflicted.

Many claim they are not interested in seeing Liam Hemsworth replace Henry Cavill, while others are willing to see what Season 4 brings before casting judgment.

Previously, it has also been revealed that Liam Hemsworth was likely always one of the top favorites by the network to portray Geralt.

However, as fans process the news of the replacement, there have been rumors circulating that suggest Cavill left Netflix’s epic fantasy series because of creative differences.

Cavill has always been a huge supporter of The Witcher franchise and pursued the role as soon as he found out about it. Once he was cast, he dove headfirst into the role and, essentially, became Geralt of Rivia as far as many fans were concerned.

He has also suggested on occasion that he might not be happy with how far the TV show is detouring from the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski with each additional season.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Lauren Hissrich is ‘excited’ for Season 4 of The Witcher

The series showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, has now come forward to discuss those rumors as well as to assure fans that they should be excited about Geralt’s replacement.

During a recent interview for The Witcher: Blood Origin, Hissrich spoke out about Season 4 of The Witcher and Cavill’s replacement.

“I’m so excited for viewers,” Hissrich told Games Radar.

“I think that it’s just a new chapter for us. And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love. So yeah, personally, I’m really excited.”

The showrunner also addressed some of those rumors regarding why Cavill left.

Lauren Hissrich addresses The Witcher rumors

In an interview with Tech Radar, Hissrich spoke out about the suggestion that Cavill left The Witcher due to creative differences.

“And that’s the thing – there’s a lot of talk and rumors about and we fully understand why fans are going there,” Hissrich stated without actually confirming or denying the rumors.

She then implored that viewers at least stick around for Season 3 before casting the entire series aside.

“What I will say is please come back for The Witcher Season 3 so that we can continue to do this,” Hissrich said.

Even as those surrounding the TV show continue to rally around the new casting, fans continue to speculate, and it is likely that the truth will not be revealed until Cavill is far away from the franchise — if at all.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.