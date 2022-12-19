The Witcher showrunner discusses the possibility of further spinoffs

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

The Witcher has been a massive success for Netflix. Centering on the story of the famed witcher, Geralt of Rivia, viewers have been introduced to a unique new word that was initially penned in The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

And while there has been the recent hiccup of Henry Cavill’s Geralt being replaced by Liam Hemsworth, the series is still firmly in development.

Along with the original TV show, Netflix also released an animated movie titled Nightmare of the Wolf, prior to Season 2 airing.

This installment delved into the early life of Vesemir, who made his debut in Season 2 of The Witcher and is portrayed by Kim Bodnia.

Netflix is also about to drop a limited series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will delve into the Conjuncture of the Spheres event.

Now, it looks like there are further plans to expand this universe and create new spinoffs in the future.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the showrunner for the TV adaptation of The Witcher. Pic credit: @laurenhissrich/Instagram

Lauren S Hissrich wants to expand The Witcher universe

According to a recent interview on the Polish outlet, Kultura, The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, is set to further expand this universe.

And, it looks like viewers could go even further back into the Continent’s history.

“We could go back to the roots and genesis of particular events for a really long time,” Hissrich said, according to Comic Book Resources.

“I was also wondering what the Golden Age of the elves was like because it seems so romantic. This may not be a popular opinion among The Witcher fans, but I have a feeling that these stories are waiting to be discovered. There are so many directions in which you can go and constantly develop them.”

As of yet, it’s still early in regard to these spinoffs, and this all may just be wishful thinking spoken out loud on behalf of the showrunner.

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Herny Cavil las Geralt of Rivia, as seen on set for Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Previously, other spinoffs have been reported

While we already have Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Blood Origin, there have previously been other spinoffs, both announced and rumored.

Most recently, it was rumored that a new series called The Rats was in development at Netflix. This series will revolve around a group called the Rats that will feature in Season 3 of The Witcher.

In addition to this, another anime film is believed to be in development but not officially confirmed yet, according to Comic Book Resources. Its current working title is The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and very little is known yet about the rumored movie.

Lauren S. Hissrich has also previously announced a family-friendly spinoff, which was officially announced during Netflix’s 2021 TUDUM event.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.