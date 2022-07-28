The Witcher Season 3: Filming halted as Henry Cavill gets Covid-19

Henry Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Pic credit: @henrycavill/Instagram

Filming is currently underway for Season 3 of Netflix’s epic fantasy hit, The Witcher, but there’s been a hiccup, Henry Cavill has contracted COVID-19 which is leading to a delay.

The official announcement that filming on Season 3 had begun was made with an on-set image of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) in full costume, and it both teased and delighted the fans.

Small snippets of information regarding the upcoming season have also made their way out which has further gotten everyone excited about what will happen next in the TV show.

Even still, viewers are desperate to know when Season 3 of The Witcher will drop after having devoured Season 2 back in December when it dropped all at once to the streaming service.

So, any delays are certainly not welcome.

This means the news that Henry Cavill has contracted Covid-19 is not good news on any level.

Henry Cavill contracts Covid-19

Originally, Redanian Intelligence, a fansite dedicated to The Witcher, reported that filming had halted on Season 3 of The Witcher due to Henry Cavill having Covid-19.

Speculation started to circulate regarding the rumor and eventually, an official statement was made via The Hollywood Reporter that the gossip was true.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Cavill, who regularly posts updates to his Instagram account has been absent of late and this might be due, in part to him being unwell.

However, a heavy filming schedule has also attributed to his lack of posts. The most recent update regarding The Witcher via his Instagram account was posted nine weeks ago and saw him revealing that he was currently in the middle of filming rigorous fight scenes for the TV show.

As yet, the celebrity has not updated his Instagram followers regarding how he is feeling.

Filming is halted on Season 3 of The Witcher

According to Redanian Intelligence, filming for The Witcher was on a weekend break prior to Cavill contracting Covid-19. When production was expected to get underway again last Monday (July 25), the shoot was still at a standstill.

But Tuesday, rumors were starting to fly that the reason for the delay was a Covid-19 infection and that it was Cavill who was unwell.

With the star now ill, it is likely that production on Season 3 will also be down for the count, most likely for the rest of the week at least while Cavill recovers. All of us here at Monsters and Critics hope he has a speedy recovery.

This isn’t the first time filming has been delayed for The Witcher due to Covid-19. Previously, Kristofer Hivju, who portrayed Nivellen, caught the virus while filming was underway on Season 2.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.