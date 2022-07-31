The Witcher: Production seems to have resumed on Season 3 after COVID-19 scare

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Recently, filming was halted on Season 3 of Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher. This was on account of Henry Cavill, who plays one of the main characters, Geralt of Rivia, contracting COVID-19.

The celebrity apparently tested positive after a weekend break from filming and production was unable to go ahead on the following Monday.

After rumors started circulating, the streaming giant made a public statement regarding the rumor. They confirmed Cavill had COVID-19 and that he would be taking a short break to deal with the illness and isolating himself to help keep others safe on set as well.

This is not the first time that COVID-19 has affected production on The Witcher either. In Season 2, Kristofer Hivju, who portrayed Nivellen, also contracted the virus during filming.

Since the confirmation of Cavill’s illness, the celebrity has not posted to his official Instagram account to give an update, so fans were unsure of how he was faring.

While the actor has still not given a public update, it seems that he must be okay as there are now reports that filming has resumed once more on Season 3 of The Witcher.

Filming has reportedly recommenced on The Witcher

According to The Witcher fansite, Redanian Intelligence, who first broke the news of Cavill’s COVID-19 infection, filming has resumed once again on Season 3.

Netflix stated at the time filming was halted that they would only resume again “when it’s safe to do so.” This means that it looks likely that Cavill has recovered already and likely only contracted a mild dose of the virus.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as seen on-set for Season 3 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

While the network hasn’t yet made an official announcement that they have returned to work for Season 3 of The Witcher, according to Redanian Intelligence, there have been some signs on social media that it is back to the regular schedule.

Mecia Simson (who portrays Francesca), Cassie Clare (Philippa), and Harvey Quinn (currently unnamed mage) have all reportedly posted to their social media accounts indicating that they are presently on set and working.

Filming reportedly underway for the Thanedd ball

All three of these actors are involved in a very important scene from the third book in The Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski, which was reportedly filming at the time production was halted.

The Thanedd ball is an important part of the third book and involves Geralt of Rivia, so if they are filming for this then it seems likely that Cavill has recovered already. Although, it is possible they are filming around the actor’s absence.

Previous on-set images appear to show Geralt fighting with Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu) and this was indicative of the important moment that sees Vilgefortz trying to lure Geralt to his side as Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms fight each other. This moment will also likely lead to a major death in Season 3.

Of course, all of this is currently speculation and fans will likely have to wait for an official confirmation from Netflix regarding both Cavill’s health and what scene they are currently filming for Season 3 of The Witcher.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.