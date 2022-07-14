The Witcher: New video details Geralt’s armor changes

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

The Emmy nominations are out, and The Witcher has managed to score three nominations.

The epic fantasy series’ VFX and SFX departments were nominated in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie category.

Meanwhile, Adam Horton received his nod in the Outstanding Stunt Coordination category.

Finally, Lucinda Wright and Rebecca Jempson both received their nominations in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category.

Now, Netflix has shared a video detailing Lucinda’s costume design for Geralt of Rivia‘s (Henry Cavill) armor in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Geralt of Rivia had an armor change in Season 2

In Season 1 of The Witcher, Geralt wore black leather armor covering his torso. In addition, matching shoulder, arm, and wrist covers were also included, giving the Witcher a striking appearance.

Then, in Season 2, Geralt got a sexy makeover with leather armor that was contoured to his ripped abs and chiseled pecs.

He still sported the additional leather armor plates. Still, the overall effect was much darker — and more practical, according to Lucinda, who worked with Henry Cavill to perfect the new outfit.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

Here’s why Geralt got new armor

If anyone has played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you will know that new armor pops up fairly regularly as loot in the game. There are also missions to make exclusive Witcher armor, and you can even buy it outright in the various stores across the game.

While the new armor was likely a nod to this part of the game, there were also other reasons that Lucinda decided to upgrade Geralt’s armor in Season 2 of the Netflix show.

Lucinda reveals that she worked very closely with Cavill to design the piece and explained that the backstory is an item he picked up at Kaer Morhen.

“It’s got a claw mark on there,” Lucinda explained. “[It’s] someone else’s armor, so it’s battered.”

There are eight replicas of this outfit that were circulated throughout the filming of Season 2 of The Witcher, and the costume designer explains the practicality of this new set of armor.

“Henry can actually raise his arm and touch his sword, which was really important to him and me because, in Season 1, his arm couldn’t go any further because of the design.”

Lucinda also added a new elixir pouch that wasn’t present in Season 1 of The Witcher after Henry revealed that his potions “magically came out of nowhere.” Now, a pouch can be strapped to his leg, and he can pull up an elixir whenever he wants.

You can watch the full video detailing the costume design process of Geralt’s armor below.

Lucinda Wright and Rebecca Jempson are nominated in the ‘Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes’ category. Here’s Lucinda giving us a tour of Geralt’s Season 2 armour: pic.twitter.com/b0GSq6w7Tg — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 13, 2022

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.