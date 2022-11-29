The Witcher: New spinoff rumored to be in development

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher series has been a boon for Netflix. Already, the show has finished filming its third season, and an animated movie, Nightmare of the Wolf, was also released.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is also set to drop on Christmas day this year, replacing the normal placement of the original series.

This limited series is set to explore the Conjuncture of the Spheres, an event that has already been featured in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Season 3 of The Witcher is then expected to air in the summer of 2023, which is a decent delay, but this might be because of slight delays during the filming of Season 3.

Added to this is the fact that Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4, and it is possible that the network was tied up in casting issues that have added to the setback in Netflix’s normal schedule regarding this franchise.

Now, it looks like another spinoff might already be in development by the streaming giant.

New The Witcher spinoff series reportedly in development

According to Redanian Intelligence, which is a fansite dedicated to all things pertaining to The Witcher, a new spinoff is in the works.

It is believed the series will focus on a group called the Rats, which features in The Witcher books series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The Rats will feature in Season 3 of the TV show and casting has already been announced.

Christelle Elwin will portray Mistle, according to The Witcher’s official Twitter account.

"Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor," is how she is described by Netflix. "She is street-hard, suspicious of everyone, and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything."

With the Rats featuring in Season 3, it seems unlikely that they will also feature in their own spinoff series. In addition to this, the group is actually not very well-loved by the fandom.

However, Redanian Intelligence insists this indefinitely going ahead, according to their undisclosed source.

Potentially, the backstory of this group could be explored in a limited series, much in the way Blood Origin delves into the Conjuncture of the Spheres event.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen behind the scenes of Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Rumored spinoff also linked to a showrunner

Along with this exciting announcement, it is believed that Haily Hall, who has previously worked on The Witcher, will act as the series showrunner, according to another article by Redanian Intelligence.

In addition to this, the new show does not yet have an official name but the working title is believed to be simply “Rats.”

While all of this is still a rumor at this stage, Redanian Intelligence does manage to find out news earlier than anyone else, so it is definitely possible this is legit. Although, as per normal, an official release by Netflix is the only way we will find out for certain about this potential new series.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.