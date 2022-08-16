The Witcher: Henry Cavill reportedly returns to filming Season 3 after recovering from Covid-19

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen on set for Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Henry Cavill was deep in the thick of it filming scenes for Season 3 of The Witcher when he contracted Covid-19.

Already, he had hinted at some very strenuous fighting scenes that viewers could look forward to as the third installment of Netflix’s epic fantasy series continues telling the story of Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

Immediately production was halted when news broke of the Covid-19 outbreak and Cavill was isolated, sharing a snap on his official Instagram account that showed him recuperating nicely as well as having time to fix his PC while in quarantine.

After a week of being shut down, it was reported that filming had recommenced.

At the time, there was no official word on whether or not Cavill had returned to filming. However, it was believed that scenes involving the Thanedd ball, which is a pivotal part of the third book in The Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski, were now in production.

The actor has not yet responded officially to how he coped with Covid-19 but it appears that he is now well enough to return to work on Season 3 of The Witcher.

Filming for The Witcher resumes for Henry Cavill

As soon as news broke about Henry Cavill contracting Covid-19, Netflix stated that filming for Season 3 of The Witcher would “be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so,” indicating that they were taking the illness seriously but did not elaborate further on the matter, as pointed out by Collider.

After a week of a complete shutdown on set, filming did start up again but in a limited capacity while Cavill continued to take time off and recover.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, according to The Witcher fansite, Redanian Intelligence, filming involving Henry Cavill has recommenced on Season 3 of The Witcher.

This means that the actor was in quarantine for approximately two weeks before returning to work.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Production on Season 3 of The Witcher delayed

Because of the delays, production has now been set back for Season 3 of The Witcher.

Redanian Intelligence suggests that production is now set to wrap sometime in the first half of September.

Normally, The Witcher drops towards the end of December. This means that fans are eagerly awaiting the new season that could arrive by Christmas time of this year.

If production has been delayed slightly, it is possible the network could still make this deadline. However, fans might also have to get ready for the realization that Season 3 might not drop until January now.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.