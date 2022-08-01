The Witcher: Henry Cavill fixes his PC while in isolation for Covid-19

The Witcher actor, Henry Cavill, gives an update via his Instagram account. Pic credit: @henrycavill/Instagram

Filming for Season 3 of Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher, was delayed last week when Henry Cavill contracted Covid-19.

Isolation requirements for those with the illness meant that filming was to be delayed for at least a week while the celebrity recovered.

While not yet officially confirmed by Netflix, it seems like filming has returned to normal — or, at least, filming scenes that did not include Cavill, who portrays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

However, many fans were concerned that the actor had not yet updated his fans on his official Instagram account regarding his health.

Cavill is usually quite active on social media but has been silent for four weeks now. However, all that changed when he posted an update that included a snap of himself.

While the actor did not specifically detail his illness, the fact that he included a selfie has given fans a sense of relief — as it was unclear until now how he was faring with Covid-19.

Henry Cavill posts update on Instagram

The update revealed that Cavill has been busy during his isolation period and has been working on his PC.

“Due to excessive transit over the years, and no doubt the recent heat wave, my AIO cooler decided to give up on me (which is a computer thing for those scratching their heads right now),” Cavill wrote in the caption.

“Soooo while replacing it I decided to upgrade my fans as well. These little beauties run niiiiice and quietly. I still have 2 more on the way to complete the set, but I became enormously impatient and installed the ones I had anyway. And for those in the know, don’t worry, those temps are in game.”

Given the fact that he has been working on his computer, it seems likely the actor only suffered a minor bout of the illness. However, the actor did not confirm this or whether he has since returned to work on Season 3 of The Witcher.

Fans react to Henry Cavill’s Instagram post

While Cavill may not have revealed details of his illness, fans were quick to jump into the comments section and wish him all the best and a speedy recovery — with several also noting that they had been worried about him when there was no update on his Instagram account.

“You have finally posted,” one person exclaimed in all-caps.

Others gave their good wishes and congratulated him on the work done on his PC.

“Our Big Geek Is Back,” another person wrote. “You have plenty of fans that is for sure. Thanks for the post @henrycavill and so glad you have found your nerdy self while recuperating. Your computer building is impressive. Hope you are feeling better. Take care of yourself.”

“Aaww buddy, Hope you feel better. At least you had some free time to work on your PC,” yet another fan wrote, following up their comment with a series of red heart emoji.

Now, here’s to a speedy recovery for the actor and for filming to be back on schedule as soon as possible for the next installment of The Witcher.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.