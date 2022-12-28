The Witcher: Expect plenty of romance for Jaskier in Season 3

Joey Batey stars as Jaskier the Bard in The Witcher. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Already, there is plenty of hype surrounding Season 3 of The Witcher, which is not set to drop until next year.

Mostly, this is because it will be Henry Cavill’s final season as Geralt of Rivia. After that, he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

While no official word has been released regarding why Henry unexpectedly withdrew from a franchise he was so desperate to join, there are a couple of rumored reasons for his departure.

Previously, he had joined on to a much larger role as Superman in the DC Universe before that deal fell through. Also, it is speculated that the actor, who is a massive fan of The Witcher books, decided to leave due to creative differences.

However, there is added excitement now, thanks to Joey Batey revealing further details about Season 3.

Most notably, the fact that his character, Jaskier, is set for some serious romance when the epic fantasy series returns.

Joey Batey stars as Jaskier in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Jaskier will find romance in Season 3 of The Witcher

When speaking recently to Games Radar, Joey Batey opened up about what is in store for his character in Season 3 of The Witcher.

“Jaskier also gets a little bit of a love interest,” Joey said before teasing that the bard might get “more than one” romantic tryst.

So far, in The Witcher, Jaskier has had several romantic moments. However, they have not usually been major plot points.

It is unclear if his new love interests will become more serious contenders or if they will merely be distractions for the character as they have been in the past.

Of course, for many fans of the TV show, the bromance between Jaskier and Geralt are likely more interesting than any romantic moments Jaskier might share with others.

Joey Batey as Jaskier and Henry Cavil las Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Joey Batey believes Season 3 scripts are the best yet

Along with teasing fans about potential romance for Jaskier, the actor also believes Season 3 of The Witcher will be the best season yet.

“For me when I first read the scripts, they were the best scripts that I think we’ve done so far,” Joey revealed before suggesting that fans of the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski will be very happy with the third installment.

“There are some things from the books that I think fans are going to really, really enjoy. And some really lovely key moments that are very epic.”

As yet, though, the celebrity did not reveal what these key moments are or who is involved, meaning viewers will just have to wait until The Witcher drops its third season on Netflix next year to find out more.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.