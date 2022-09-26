The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Christmas day

Nathaniel Curtis stars as Brían in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix/Premiere Pro

Netflix has finally made an announcement for its upcoming spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Set some 1,200 years before the events currently playing out in The Witcher, the new series will focus on an event called the Conjuncture of the Spheres.

If that event sounds familiar, it’s because it was featured heavily in Season 2 of The Witcher.

The new drama series will not only delve into the Conjuncture of Spheres, but it will bring further light to the world of the elves and what the Continent was like before it happened.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on when this new TV show will drop on Netflix but, until recently, the streaming giant has remained tight-lipped.

However, at this weekend’s TUDUM event, a premiere date was finally revealed.

According to Digital Spy, The Witcher: Blood Origin will drop on December 25, making it an awesome Christmas treat for fans of The Witcher.

The news broke during Netflix’s TUDUM event, which is an annual showcase for the streaming service’s programming.

And, while Blood Origin was originally going to be six episodes long, it was also confirmed by the show’s creator that it has been cut to only four episodes.

“This felt like a two-part movie. You never want to be watching a movie going, ‘I love this movie.’ And then you start to look at your watch going, ‘Oh, please end soon,’ I never wanted there to be any moment where we’re just stringing the audience along to have an episode,” Declan De Barra said during TUDUM, according to Comic Book Resources.

“When we were in the edit room, that [four-episode structure] is what happened organically, the shaping into four episodes from all the footage we shot. Optimum story flow. I wanted it to be a punch in the face so that you can’t take your eyes off it.”

What does this mean for Season 3 of The Witcher?

As some fans have noticed, The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere around the usual timeslot for The Witcher, which has traditionally come out every December.

So, will Netflix release both series at the same time?

Unfortunately not.

Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pV414YvRPI — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

According to Netflix’s official Twitter account, Season 3 of The Witcher will get a new release timeslot sometime in the summer of 2023.

This means that fans will have to wait it out until at least June for the next installment of their favorite epic fantasy series.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available to stream on Netflix from December 25, 2022.