The Witcher: Blood Origin update: Star calls new series a ‘beautiful thing’

Nathaniel Curtis stars as Brían in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix/Premiere Pro

While filming has concluded on The Witcher spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, there has been very little news of late regarding when it will drop.

Besides the initial announcement with details of the synopsis, little has been revealed regarding the storyline either, other than it will involve the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event which was touched upon rather heavily in Season 2 of The Witcher.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

The trailer also gives viewers the first look at how the new series will look when it finally drops on Netflix.

Now, one of the stars of The Witcher: Blood Origin has teased fans further in regard to what to expect in the new prequel series.

Nathaniel Curtis gives an update on The Witcher: Blood Origin

Speaking to Radio Times recently, The Witcher: Blood Origin actor, Nathaniel Curtis, spoke of the new TV series based within The Witcher universe.

“It’s going to be amazing, that much I can tell you,” Curtis said.

“[Filming was] really, really fun. Everyone’s really lovely. The script is amazing, [the] director is amazing. Wonderful. Just such a beautiful thing to be a part of.”

Cutis will play a character called Brían in The Witcher: Blood Origin. As yet, there has been information released regarding who this character is.

According to his IMDb page, his character will appear in the new series for all six episodes. However, sometimes this website can be unreliable, particularly before a show airs, and the number of episodes might simply be a placer ahead of Episode 1 airing.

Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Sophia Brown as Eíle, and Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, as seen in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

Actor gives praise to fellow star

Along with teasing viewers ahead of The Witcher: Blood Origin airing, Curtis also spoke highly of fellow castmate Michelle Yeoh.

“Michelle Yeoh is the coolest person I have ever met and funniest and most humble and insanely talented and just such a beautiful woman,” Curtis revealed.

“Everything you’d want someone to be like, Michelle is everything you’d want them to be and more, genuinely.”

Yeoh will portray Scían, a sword-elf on a mission to reclaim a stolen blade, according to Entertainment Weekly. The trailer shows her character, along with Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain) and Eíle (Sophia Brown), apparently on this mission that will somehow become entangled with the Conjunction of the Spheres.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.