The Witcher: Blood Origin reveals Ciri’s oldest known ancestor

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

As the release date for The Witcher: Blood Origin looms, Netflix has started releasing more information about the spinoff show.

Already, we know that it will be a four-part series that delves into the mysterious event called the Conjuncture of the Spheres, which was detailed in Season 2 of The Witcher and involved Ciri (Freya Allan).

Along with this, it has also been revealed that Jaskier (Joey Batey) will play a role in the TV show. This is surprising, not only because it is set some 1,200 years prior to the events that are currently playing out in the original series, but because Jaskier is a human.

The latest trailer has revealed that an elf turns up and relays the story to Jaskier, hoping that he will tell others what happened.

With only four episodes, the show has a lot to cover as it outlays exactly how the monsters of the Continent came into the world and how the elves were involved with all of it.

Now, a further detail has been revealed that was unexpected and involves Ciri’s family tree.

Freya Allen as Ciri and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, as seen in Episode 5 of The Witcher Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Ciri’s oldest relative will be revealed

In a recent interview Naekranie.pl, The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, revealed a surprising detail about Ciri’s backstory.

It is already known that Ciri has elvish blood, and that’s why she can perform the magic that she does. Her current oldest known relative is actually Auberon and Shiadhal, along with their daughter Lara Dorren, according to Redanian Intelligence.

However, in The Witcher: Blood Origin, an older relative will be uncovered — and you’ve already seen her in the trailers for the spinoff show.

“Eile’s pregnant at the end,” Lauren S. Hissrich revealed.

“We know that’s part of Ithlinne’s prophecy that there is a seed in her that will eventually lead to someone important in The Witcher world. So as someone who on The Witcher side follows Ciri and the origin of her genes and her blood, it’s like I kinda wanna know where that character’s gonna go, I wanna know if those things are gonna crash into each other at some point.”

Eile (Sophia Brown) is an elf and one of the main characters already revealed in the show. She is described as “an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent.”

Sophia Brown stars as Eile in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix/Lilja Jonsdottir

The Witcher’s author has okayed the change made

This is actually a change from the original source material being used for both The Witcher and Blood Origin.

Andrzej Sapkowski is the author of the book series on which Netflix based its shows and CD Projekt Red based their games.

Currently, many fans have not been happy with the direction The Witcher has taken as it deviates quite significantly in places from the books. In fact, there is even discussion going on that this is the real reason Henry Cavill left The Witcher.

However, according to Hissrich, Sapkowski is okay with the changes made in both shows.

“[Andrezej Sapkowski] basically had said, ‘If I wanted to write a TV show, I would have written a TV show.'” Hissrich revealed.

“Basically, he gets all of the scripts, I know that he watches the episodes. I know that he likes them but he does not actually want to be a day-to-day part of the process.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available to stream on Netflix from December 25, 2022.