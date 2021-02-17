The Witcher 3: Have you ever wondered what Geralt’s bath scene would look like on a PS1?

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

For everyone that has played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there is a certain scene at the start that everyone likes to talk about. It involves Geralt of Rivia in a bath and many fans have thirsted on the scene over the years.

But, what would this scene look like should the game be played on the archaic PS1?

Well, a gamer decided to replicate the scene for all that were curious. And, to be honest, it is exactly as you would expect it to look.

Geralt’s bath scene in The Witcher 3 is replicated to look like PS1

YouTuber Anders Lundbjörk recently released a video of his rendering of the infamous bath scene involving Geralt. The entire video runs for just over one minute and also includes his own spin on the opening scene for The Witcher 3.

The clip opens with the PlayStation logo and then dives right into the scene with Geralt. A close-up of the tub is seen as one blocky foot emerges.

As the camera pans around, Geralt is seen with his ankles close together. He then spreads his legs before reclining further back in the bathtub.

Geralt of Rivia reclines in a bathtub. Pic credit: You/TubeAnders Lundbjörk/CD Projekt Red

It is at this point that a critter enters the tub and Geralt tells Yennefer that he is not amused by her magical antics.

And, here’s were it deviates significantly.

Geralt appears eager to interrupt Yennefer in order to play Gwent. This results in an argument — and some naked swimming on the Witcher’s behalf. The clip culminates with Geralt asking a passing drowner if they want to play Gwent. Needless to say, it does not end well.

The entire clip can be viewed below. However, please note that even though this is rendered to appear as though it might on PS1, there is still nudity involved.

What about a Geralt bath scene cake?

The bath scene is so popular that it turned up in the first season of Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. However, one TikTok, meredithyvr, also decided to replicate the event by means of a birthday cake.

Using what appears to be edible printing paper to create the TV version of Geralt, she then adds KitKats to form the wooden outline of the tub and blue frosting for the water.

Instantly, people started liking the post and it seems likely that many will also replicate the look on their next birthday or to celebrate when Season 2 of The Witcher returns to Netflix.

The Witcher 3 is available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.