The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus shares new image for Daryl Dixon spinoff series

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

AMC has several new spinoff series in development that are set within The Walking Dead universe. Most of them have names and teasers, but there is one that has remained teaser-less — until now.

Tales of The Walking Dead is set to premiere on August 14. Already, there are images and trailers out, and the press has already been allowed to access three of the episodes.

Isle of the Dead is currently under production but the title and a promotional poster were released as soon as the announcement was made regarding this spinoff.

The most recent announcement is regarding a new limited series based on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). While this announcement was made only weeks ago, there is already a promotional image for this new series as well.

But, the Daryl Dixon spinoff?

So far, nothing has been released. No title for the upcoming series, nor have there been any images or promotional posters to share.

Up until now.

Norman Reedus shares new image on Instagram

Norman Reedus, who portrays Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, has shared the very first look at his new series on his official Instagram account.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

No title has been released yet, but at least we now have an image. Although considering the pic has the character’s name blazoned across it, the potential is that this is actually the title.

In it, Daryl is shown standing in front of a full moon as rain falls.

He looks down at the viewer, a gun in his hand. This is a little strange as Daryl is known to prefer using his trusty crossbow to kill walkers.

At the bottom of the image, there are several flames and AMC finally announces that fans can get their first glimpse of this new Walking Dead series sometime in 2023.

What is the Daryl Dixon spinoff about?

Previously, it had been revealed that the Daryl Dixon spinoff series would head to Europe. This announcement was made when Melissa McBride dropped out of the new show, citing that she was not prepared to travel so far for filming.

Now, after the special aired on Sunday night, it is known that Daryl will head to France.

This confirms the earlier theory that he would travel to Europe in order to explore the possibility of fast zombies, something that was shown at the very end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

“The Daryl spinoff takes place in France,” The Walking Dead chief content officer, Scott Gimple revealed, according to Comic Book.

“Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he’s a fish out of water. In France, in a country that’s going through the apocalypse, [it’s] an entirely different thing. He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with — probably — the only people in the world he’s comfortable with.”

The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.