The Walking Dead: When will we ever learn the fate of Oceanside?

Dan Fogler stars as Oceanside resident, Luke, as seen in Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

The fate of The Walking Dead’s Oceanside community has remained a mystery since Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) flipped a coin in the midseason finale way back in April.

Since Season 11 returned, many viewers have been tuning in to every episode to find out what happened after Hornsby made his fateful flip.

As of yet yet, there has been nothing to confirm or deny that everyone living there is okay.

The closest we came was in Episode 19 when Aaron (Ross Marquand) took a small group to check up on the community.

However, they found smart zombies instead and didn’t actually reach the location which is situated by the sea.

So, when will we ever learn what happened to them?

Residents rush out of the gates at Oceanside as shown in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

The Walking Dead: Oceanside’s fate hangs in the balance

As pointed out by CBR, AMC has pretty much ignored Oceanside since the TV show returned for its final eight episodes.

Since Episode 19, many members of the main group have been absconded by the Commonwealth and sent away to various locations as work gangs for the huge community.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the end of Episode 21, it was discovered that Outpost 22, a camp for those who do all of the hard labor for the Commonwealth, is actually Alexandria.

After a hard day’s work, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Kelly (Angel Theory), along with many others, were taken there and its new look was revealed.

The gates now have Outpost 22 spray painted on them along with the fact that it was once known as Alexandria.

With this in mind, it is possible that Oceanside also suffered the same fate.

After all, this community was also taken over by Lance Hornsby.

The empty gates of Oceanside, as shown in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

When will we learn Oceanside’s fate?

As of yet, it is unclear when viewers will find out what happened to Oceanside.

With all that is going on in regard to trying to rescue those who were taken hostage by the Commonwealth, as well as trying to locate all of the children, it is possible we might not find out what happened to this community just yet.

In addition to this, there is also the mysterious Designation Two notion that has to be explored.

Plus, looking at the synopsis for Episode 22, it seems there is hardly any room there to take a side trip to Oceanside.

However, time is certainly ticking, and AMC better reveal what happens soon as there are only a few episodes left before The Walking Dead concludes.

And for those who have already watched Episode 22 on AMC+, perhaps they already know the answer. But, everyone else will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to learn more.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.