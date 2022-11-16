The Walking Dead: What happens to Pamela Milton in the comics?

Laila Robins stars as Pamela Milton, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

As The Walking Dead draws to a close, there are still plenty of questions being asked by fans.

Who will survive? Will Rick Grimes show up? What happened to Judith in the comics?

And, after Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) shot Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) in the penultimate episode, viewers are also wondering about the fate of the leader of the Commonwealth.

Although, it’s obviously not because they all want her to survive.

With only one episode left of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) distraught over Judith’s fate, it seems possible that he could risk everything to bring down Pamela for what he has done.

So, let’s look at the comic books to see what happens to Pamela there.

Does Pamela Milton survive to the end of The Walking Dead comics?

As pointed out by Screen Rant, the Commonwealth is actually not as rampantly bad as depicted in the TV series. However, that doesn’t mean they are entirely good, either.

Even though the comic book version of Pamela is not as bad as what we see currently in The Walking Dead, she still manages to be somewhat of the villain.

And, in the comic books on which AMC’s show is based, Pamela Milton does actually survive until the very end.

Her son, Sebastian, does too, something which was changed for the TV show.

However, Pamela no longer rules the Commonwealth. After her son killed Rick Grimes, she sentenced him to life in prison and visits him often.

With such a dramatic change between the two mediums, fans are now trying to work out how much of Pamela’s original story will translate to the small screen and whether they really want the TV villain to survive anyway.

Fan theories: Will Daryl Dixon kill Pamela or will Judith save her?

As we approach the very last episode ever of The Walking Dead, there seem to be two major fan theories surrounding whether or not Pamela will survive.

Many want to see Pamela die, not only because of the anguish she has inflicted on all of our favorite characters, but because she shot Judith in the penultimate episode.

And, many would also like to see Daryl Dixon cause her demise.

It makes sense, too. After all, since Rick went missing, presumed dead, Daryl has stepped up to be Judith’s father and it would be perfectly within his rights to demand retribution should anything terrible happen to Judith due to the gunshot wound.

However, there is another theory that ties in somewhat with the comic books.

In this scenario, Judith survives the injury and gives a rousing speech that helps to unite everyone within the Commonwealth.

As pointed out by Screen Rant, in The Walking Dead comics, Rick gives a speech that helps to unite everyone and brings a peaceful resolution to the warring factions.

By doing a similar thing with Judith in the TV series, it could give a nod to the comics and her father’s role in it as well.

In addition to this, many fans theorize that Judith could also be the one to save Pamela’s life much in the same way Rick did with Negan in an earlier season of AMC’s adaptation.

However, what really happens remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out.

