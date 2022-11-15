The Walking Dead: What happens to Judith in the comics?

Cailey Fleming stars as Judith Grimes in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Episode 23 of The Walking Dead ended on a massive cliffhanger.

After infiltrating the Commonwealth, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), along with a small group, was attacked by Commonwealth guards.

This led to Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) showing up, grabbing a weapon, and also joining in as she tried to get everything — and everyone — back under her control.

However, she accidentally shot Judith, and the penultimate episode ended with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) carrying Judith as walkers closed in on all sides.

Now viewers are desperate to learn Judith’s fate ahead of the show’s finale episode on Sunday night.

Some are even turning to the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, as seen in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Does Judith appear in The Walking Dead comics?

As pointed out by Newsweek, Judith is a character that appears in the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based.

However, her story is altered quite significantly between the two platforms.

In The Walking Dead comics, Judith comes into existence in the same way as what played out on TV.

We know that Judith is the daughter of Lori Grimes (portrayed by Sarah Wayne Callies in AMC’s series). And while she is raised as Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) daughter, it is more likely that she is actually Shane’s (Jon Bernthal) offspring.

However, Judith was actually killed at a very early age. This occurred during one of the Governor’s (portrayed by David Morrissey in the TV show) attacks on the prison.

Both Judith and Lori end up getting killed by a character called Lilly. She is ordered to shoot at Rick’s family but when she discovers she has caused the death of a newborn baby, she turns on the Governor.

With such a significant change in the storyline, it is very hard to deduce what will happen to Judith in the final episode of The Walking Dead.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, as seen in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

What will happen to Judith in the TV show?

Because of the huge difference in storylines between Judith in the comics versus the TV show, it is really hard to say what will happen on Sunday night.

Will she live or die?

This is the major question fans of The Walking Dead are asking in the lead-up to the Season 11 finale.

So far, all we know is that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Judith are seen lying on the ground, apparently passed out — or worse — inside a building in the trailer for Episode 24.

AMC has remained very tight-lipped in regard to what to expect in the last episode ever of their hit zombie apocalypse series, even refusing to give out early screeners to journalists ahead of the episode airing for fear that major leaks will occur.

However, there is still a small thread between the TV show and the comics as, in the books, Milton did shoot a Grimes, according to Digital Spy.

But it was Sebastian Milton, Pamela’s son, that shot Rick Grimes, killing him.

Could this mean that Judith dies in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead, just as her father did in the comics?

Well, you’ll just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.