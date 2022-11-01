The Walking Dead theory: Mercer will free Eugene Porter

Michael James Shaw stars as Mercer, as seen in a behind-the-scenes shot for Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

In the final installment of Season 11 of The Walking Dead, Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) has gotten himself into quite a spot of bother.

Episode 18 saw Eugene and Max (Margot Bingham) conspiring to secretly record a conversation involving Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), which they then played on the loudspeakers during Founders’ Day.

This led to the pair being on the run before Max was caught and then Eugene handed himself in.

Now, they face a grim fate as the Commonwealth puts them on trial.

Already, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) has put Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) on the prosecution’s case, but Yumiko turned things on their head and announced she would defend Eugene when he went to trial.

Now, in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead, that trial is about to play out, and if convicted, Eugene could face a terrible — and possibly permanent — punishment, according to Fansided.

Josh McDermitt stars as Eugene Porter in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Eugene heads to trial in Episode 22

As revealed in the latest trailer for Episode 22 of The Walking Dead, Eugene is set to stand trial on Sunday night.

With Yumiko making a public announcement that she would be defending Eugene, the Commonwealth’s leader will have no choice but to go ahead with it.

What Pamela expected to happen was that Yumiko would prosecute Eugene and he would be held accountable for everything that happened on Founders’ Day.

Now that is not the case.

However, it is still likely that Eugene will suffer the same outcome regardless of how hard Yumiko tries to save him because Pamela will, no doubt, make sure the cards are stacked in her favor.

Still, there is one way that Eugene could survive regardless of the outcome in court.

Michael James Shaw stars as Mercer in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Could Mercer save Eugene in The Walking Dead?

Previously, in Season 11C of The Walking Dead, Mercer had a conversation with his girlfriend, Princess (Paola Lázaro), regarding right and wrong. This was in relation to Mercer allowing things to happen at the Commonwealth that perhaps he shouldn’t have.

Princess then decided to leave the Commonwealth with her friends rather than stay with Mercer.

Along with this, Rosita (Christian Serratos) has also spoken with Mercer in regard to the goings on in the vast community and how much Mercer is willing to overlook in his role as the head of the Commonwealth guards.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has also shared similar sentiments with him.

All of this could be leading to Mercer finally admitting to himself that he is helping Pamela out when it comes to some of the atrocities undertaken at the Commonwealth rather than blaming it on the fact the is simply following orders.

And, if this is the case, the potential is there that Mercer will step in to help Eugene in his hour of need and to hell with the consequences.

This could happen in a variety of ways.

Firstly, Mercer might surprise everyone and make a public statement during the trial that would defend Eugene and go against Pamela. Or, like in the comic books on which The Walking Dead is based, Mercer could outright arrest Pamela for her corruption.

Alternatively, Mercer could simply bust Eugene out of jail should his trial go badly.

Of course, this is only a theory at the moment, so viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out what happens to Eugene.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.