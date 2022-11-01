The Walking Dead theory: Episode 21 revealed how Maggie and Negan team up for their spinoff series

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as both shown in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credits: AMC/Jace Downs

With only a handful of episodes left in AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, viewers are hanging on every scene.

As Season 11 winds down, the characters are currently in a bitter battle with the Commonwealth, who has sent away many of their friends to Outpost 22 to pay for their past “crimes.”

A small handful of people managed to evade capture and are now trying their hardest to free the rest of them.

Interestingly, all of the characters who will return in spinoffs are among those that are currently free.

Already, the suggestion that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will wind up in France fighting fast walkers has been raised among fans, thanks to what happened in Episode 21.

And now there is even a theory surrounding Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who will head to Manhattan in their spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

Negan and Maggie head to New York City

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Maggie and Negan will somehow end up in New York City, fighting the undead on the island of Manhattan, which has been cut off from the mainland since the beginning of the zombie outbreak.

Viewers are already trying to imagine how this pair will end up sharing a spinoff series together since they are not exactly fond of each other.

Maggie is still bitter at Negan because he killed her husband, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun).

So it seems unlikely the pair would go somewhere together unless they were forced into the situation — which may have just occurred in the latest installment of The Walking Dead.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Pic credit: AMC/Peter Kramer

Episode 21 of The Walking Dead offers potential clues on Maggie and Negan spinoff

According to Insider, Episode 21 of The Walking Dead may have just dropped some clues as to how Maggie and Negan wind up in a spinoff together.

On Sunday night, it was revealed that Maggie had been separated from her son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) after Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) removed all the children from those who were affiliated with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and the others who had caused unrest in the Commonwealth.

As yet, it is unclear where these children are being kept but, already, there has been the threat that only those who do as they are told will be able to see their children again.

In addition to this, Negan has also been separated from his pregnant wife, Annie (Medina Senghore). Negan was instructed to clear train tracks in Episode 21 while Annie was taken somewhere else.

Already, there has been speculation that neither Young Hershel nor Annie has been featured in any of the new promo images for The Walking Dead: Dead City, so by separating them already in The Walking Dead, it seems like AMC is setting things up for the upcoming spinoff.

If this is the case, the current storylines in The Walking Dead might be left open and viewers will have to tune into Dead City in order to find out whether or not Negan and Maggie are reunited with their loved ones.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC. The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.