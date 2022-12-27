The Walking Dead: The Rick and Michonne spinoff will feature a world we haven’t seen yet

Danai Gurira as Michonne and Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, as seen in Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Currently, there is not much information regarding the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff series.

While the new limited-run series is expected to air in 2023, the show hasn’t even gotten an official title yet.

However, AMC teased some bonus scenes at the conclusion of the original series, The Walking Dead, that featured new footage of Rick and Michonne.

It looked, at first, like the couple was together in the new content, but it soon became apparent that they were both still apart, with Michonne still trying to track down Rick.

Along with this, it is known that Michonne did join up with a much bigger group of people when she first started searching for Rick.

Now, the actor has revealed that fans can expect not only an epic love story in this new series but also a world that viewers have not yet seen.

Danai Gurira stars as Michonne in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Rick and Michonne spinoff will feature an entirely new world

Speaking to Deadline, Danai Gurira recently revealed more about the new TV show.

The original series has previously presented a variety of different worlds that people have created in order to surprise the post-apocalyptic landscape.

Now, Danai has hinted that she and Rick would encounter a whole new world that fans of The Walking Dead have not seen before.

“[The new series is] very much rooted in the world we know of, and then and then another world that we don’t know yet,” Danai said, according to Collider.

“I think it’s going to be it has all the makings of the things that have always made the Walking Dead really great viewing so, you know, in terms of these characters, and this very particular world and the action that this world insists upon, in order to survive it.”

Andrew Lincoln stars as Rick Grimes in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

The new Walking Dead spinoff will detail Rick and Michonne’s intimate story

Along with revealing a new world to viewers, the new Rick and Michonne spinoff series will also delve into the pair’s continued romantic story.

“It’s definitely an epic love story,” Danai said.

Before Rick was injured and presumed dead by his family and friends, he and Michonne had been in a dedicated relationship and shared a son.

Michonne was obviously devastated when she thought Rick had died and later ecstatic when she learned he survived that initial incident. The new TV show will continue to explore this relationship.

“Simultaneously, it’s, you know, deeply intimate and really hones in on an intimate story. So yeah, I think it’ll be very satisfying. I hope so.”

The Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff series will drop in 2023.