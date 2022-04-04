The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 16 sees Leah out to kill Maggie

Lynn Collins stars as Leah in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead set up plenty of unrest that is quietly working its way underneath the surface of the Commonwealth.

Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) seems to be at the center of most of the wrong-doings and people are getting sick of it.

Already, Daryl (Norman Reedus) has pretty much shown his hand as to who he will side with.

Along with this, there are long-standing members of the Commonwealth such as the siblings Max (Margot Bingham) and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) that have finally decided enough is enough when it comes to the underhanded dealings going on.

So, what can viewers expect to see in the Season 11B finale of The Walking Dead?

Episode 16 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 16 of The Walking Dead is titled Acts of God and the synopsis is listed below.

“Maggie prepares to defend Hilltop and the people of Riverbend against Hornsby.”

Josh Hamilton stars as Lance Hornsby in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The synopsis is short but succinct and gives viewers confidence that AMC will continue to explore just how horrible Lance really is.

Already, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) was harassed by the character in Episode 15 when he searched Hilltop for the missing weapons.

Viewers already know that Maggie and Riverbend have nothing to do with the stolen weapons. Then, in Episode 15, it was discovered that Lance knows that Leah (Lynn Collins) is the one responsible.

However, judging by the synopsis, it seems that he won’t let that knowledge get in the way of attacking those he wants to conquer.

Of course, there is no mention of Leah here but the latest trailer offers up further chilling information.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee in EPisode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

The latest trailer for Episode 16 of The Walking Dead sees Leah tasked by Lance with killing Maggie. While the intent is never spoken outright, Lance makes it pretty clear when he is speaking to Leah.

“I’ll need to see her when she’s dead,” he says as he hands Leah a weapon.

Maggie seems to know she is in danger, though.

“This fight that I’m in,” Maggie says to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). “It’s not going to end until I end it.”

Already, Maggie has had plenty of run-ins with Leah’s group, the Reapers. So she knows what to expect and has likely worked out at this point that Leah is after her.

It seems that Leah’s way of doing things when it comes to killing Maggie isn’t exactly what Lance wanted to see, though, as it has gotten many members of the Commonwealth guard killed. However, Leah won’t back down and states that she will do things her way or not at all.

As to how all this pans out remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night to find out how this all ends.

Normally, Episode 16 would be the final episode in the season of The Walking Dead. However, since Season 11 is the final installment in AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, an extra eight episodes have been commissioned and it looks likely this final part will air later in the year.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.