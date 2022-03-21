The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 14 sees Negan having to look after Hershel as Riverbend is attacked

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Episode 13 of AMC’s The Walking Dead was a bit of a murder mystery, with a character turning up at Hilltop and promptly dying.

What followed afterward helped to uncover the less-than-perfect underside to the Commonwealth. The episode ended with some much-loved characters stuck inside the compound of the newly introduced group called Riverbend.

Now, let’s take a look at what to expect in Episode 14.

Episode 13 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 13 of The Walking Dead is “The Rotten Core.” Carter Matt provides the following synopsis.

“Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help Aaron and Gabriel on a rescue mission; in the chaos, Negan finds himself watching over Hershel; Sebastian coerces Daryl and Rosita into pulling a heist.”

In Episode 13 of The Walking Dead, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) wound up in a mission they did not feel comfortable with, headed by Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner). Judging by the synopsis, this storyline will continue into Episode 14.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) are also still seemingly trying to help out with the new community.

Kien Michael Spiller stars as Hershel Rhee in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

What is disturbing is that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) ends up having to look out for Maggie’s son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller). However, it’s the fact that Hershel was last seen at Hilltop and not because of Negan’s watchful eye that viewers should be worried.

Has Hilltop come under attack somehow? And, if so, by who?

Along with this, it appears fans can also look forward to spending some time with Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), who will coerce Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) into what appears to be an illegal activity. The question is, who will get in trouble if they are caught?

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

Along with the synopsis, a new trailer has been released for Episode 14 of The Walking Dead.

There are hints of the heist involving Daryl, Rosita, and Sebastian, but no real extra details about what it involves or why the son of the Commonwealth’s leader wants Daryl and Rosita’s help.

Over the top of the clip, there is a voiceover by Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) that speaks of how the Commonwealth runs and of how “everyone plays their part” in order for things to run smoothly.

Episode 13 showed more details pertaining to Lance’s shifty involvement outside of the work he does for Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), so it will be interesting to see exactly who he is talking to here and why.

Carlson is also shown leading the attack on Riverbend, and it looks like Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is also helping out. Considering Aaron has told Maggie about what is really going on here, it seems possible that Carol is on Team Maggie, and Carlson won’t know what hit him. However, viewers will just have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out for sure.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.