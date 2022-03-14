The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 13 sees a new community being introduced

Jason Butler Harner as Carlson and Ross Marquand as Aaron, as seen in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 12 of The Walking Dead revealed a divide between the Commonwealth and two of the communities. Because Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) decided not to form an alliance with the Commonwealth, Oceanside also opted out of the agreement.

Now, it appears another community is about to pop up in the Walking Dead universe.

Episode 13 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 13 of The Walking Dead is “Warlords.” The synopsis is below.

“Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend. They run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth.”

Judging by the synopsis, it looks like there could be a bit of a time jump between Episodes 12 and 13 as Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gillam) have already been sent on a mission by the Commonwealth.

Along with this, a new community called Riverbend is also mentioned but no details are given specifically other than they are given some assistance by Maggie’s group.

Luckily, a new trailer has also been released ahead of the next episode of The Walking Dead that gives further clues — and more mysteries as well.

Okea Eme-Akwari stars as Elijah in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

While the latest teaser for Episode 13 is short, it certainly gives viewers plenty to talk about.

It opens with Aaron revealing that there is a “new group on the western border” that they want to make first contact with.

Aaron and Father Gabriel are then seen approaching a large building and what appears to be the leader of what is likely Riverbend comes out to greet them. However, she doesn’t look overly impressed with Aaron and Gabriel.

According to IMDb, the leader’s name is Hart, and Jenique Hendrix portrays her.

The clip also shows what appears to be the injured member of the Riverbend community turning up at Hilltop.

While Maggie’s group may have helped this person, Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) is not so sure they would be trusted or he, at least, questions who sent them there to Hilltop.

“Someone we know must have sent him,” Elijah says.

The end of the trailer then reveals some dead Commonwealth guards lying in the middle of the road. Maggie, Elijah, and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) have come across their bodies.

Maggie has blood on her knife, so it’s possible it could have been walkers. However, the guards have full armor on, so walkers unlikely killed them.

The clip concludes with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) declaring that he “needs a surgical solution,” whatever that means. It appears that he is speaking to Aaron and Gabriel at this point so this might be prior to their mission to check out the new community.

