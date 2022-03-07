The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 12 sees Pamela taking a road trip to Alexandria

Laila Robins stars as Pamela Milton in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) digging into the seedy underside of the Commonwealth after his girlfriend, Stephanie (Chelle Ramos), goes missing. Also, Stephanie’s name is actually Shira now.

By the end of the episode, Eugene ended up being hoodwinked by Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) after signing a document stating he was potentially mentally incapacitated. Thus proving his theory that the new community was not as perfect as it first appeared.

Cracks are certainly forming within this new community, and the newcomers, including Eugene, are likely set to uncover more shady goings-on when The Walking Dead returns — even if the latest synopsis says otherwise.

Episode 12 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 12 is titled The Lucky Ones. The synopsis is below.

“Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max’s story.”

There is little about Eugene’s Episode 11 storyline other than in the last part. Here, it refers to the storyline that saw Max (Margot Bingham) revealing to Eugene that she really was Stephanie all along.

Eugene was so rattled by the end of the last installment of The Walking Dead it was hard to deduce whether or not he would believe her. However, the Episode 12 synopsis reveals that this will be explored further.

Along with that, it seems that Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) will be roughing it in the next episode as she heads out of the Commonwealth and into the wilds to check out Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop.

Perhaps this storyline will finally explain why Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) turned up at Hilltop and appeared to be on an opposing side to Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) in the Season 11 return of The Walking Dead.

Along with this, it appears that Carol’s (Melissa McBride) plan to suck up to Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) might be working as Ezekiel (Khary Payton) gets some good news with his latest medical appointment.

Khary Payton stars as Ezekiel in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

Along with the synopsis, a new trailer for Episode 12 of The Walking Dead has also been released.

And, there’s plenty to unpack from the short clip.

The teaser opens with Pamela’s road trip to the struggling communities. She doesn’t seem at all impressed with stretching her resources to cover the failing groups.

However, surprisingly, Lance does seem invested in, at least, making sure that Alexandria isn’t cut off from the other communities.

There’s also no surprise that Maggie doesn’t trust the Commonwealth. however, the distrust also seems to be from within this group as well since Mercer (Michael James Shaw) is seen talking to Daryl and telling him to remember that “they are always watching.”

As for how all of this plays out remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

