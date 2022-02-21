The Walking Dead spoilers: Carol does not trust the Commonwealth in Episode 10

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Season 11 return of The Walking Dead saw a surprise ending. Now, as we move forward into Episode 10, all looks set to be revealed.

And, as to be expected, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) doesn’t trust anyone.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw the Commonwealth arrive at Alexandria and offer help. Without giving a response, the episode then cuts to six months later and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is now a member of the Commonwealth army.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is also refusing to side with this new community.

This left viewers wondering as to what happened within that six-month period to cause such a divide between Daryl and Maggie. Episode 10 looks set to answer at least some of the questions raised.

Episode 10 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 11 is “New Haunts.” The synopsis is below.

“The heroes experience Halloween in the Commonwealth; Daryl and Rosita undergo military training led by Mercer; Carol investigates Ezekiel’s medical condition.”

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The synopsis does not reveal exactly why Daryl ends up as one of the Commonwealth guards.

However, it does reveal that viewers will get to see Daryl in training. This makes it likely that the gap between the Commonwealth’s offer and Maggie’s refusal to participate could be explained in the next episode of The Walking Dead.

What is also interesting to note here is that Carol appears to be mistrustful of Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) treatment. Previously, Ezekiel was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which was untreatable — outside of the Commonwealth.

While this might seem like a good thing, Carol is as mistrustful as ever and this is explored further in the new trailer for Episode 10.

Khary Payton as Ezekiel and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

The clip opens with everyone having fun, dressed up in costumes, and obviously celebrating Halloween.

Carol and Daryl are talking and it becomes clear that neither of them is entirely trustful of the apparent utopian society.

“Maybe we don’t have to do anything to make it work?” Carol queries.

“There’s always something you got to do to make it work,” Daryl replies indicating that perhaps there is something hiding below the surface.

Then, a voiceover from Magna (Nadia Hilker) gives viewers further insight into what everyone from Alexandria is feeling regarding the Commonwealth.

“This place is like a city from before,” Magna says. “People who can’t fit in get cast out.”

Fans of The Walking Dead comics will know exactly what Magna is talking about here.

As the clip plays, Carol is shown sneaking around and checking up on some files that are presumably Ezekiel’s, further proving her distrust toward the Commonwealth.

In addition to this, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) is shown speaking to someone.

It is here that viewers learn that someone has managed to covertly escape from the Commonwealth. This person has been caught, indicating that perhaps they were sneaking out at various times

Likely, this is Carol thanks to the juxtaposition of her appearances during the clip.

But it could also be Daryl. If so, the potential is there that he is secretly pretending to be a Commonwealth guard while also working on Maggie’s side.

However, viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.