The Walking Dead: Sebastian Milton actor would like to see his character kill Rick Grimes

Teo Rapp-Olsson stars as Sebastian Milton in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 11.

The latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw further scrutiny of the Commonwealth. Along with this, viewers got a closer look at Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) the entitled brat son of Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who is the leader of this newly introduced community.

Previously, viewers were not overly fond of Sebastian and now the actor has come forth and claimed he would like to see his character kill Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The Walking Dead’s Sebastian Milton is the worst

Fans of The Walking Dead got their first look at Sebastian back in Episode 7 of the current season. Right away, his entitled attitude grated on viewers’ nerves.

It was because of Sebastian’s behavior after Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) saved him from walkers that Eugene got arrested. This was on account of Eugene punching Sebastian in the nose after he was ungrateful for the rescue.

Now, in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead, Sebastian is still up to his annoying ways, this time focusing his bratty attention on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Looking forward to the final season of The Walking Dead, the actor who portrays Sebastian would like to see his character kill Rick Grimes.

“I would have wanted to kill Rick Grimes,” Teo Rapp-Olsson told Den of Geek.

But how is that even possible?

Teo Rapp-Olsson stars as Sebastian Milton, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Sebastian Milton’s comic book storyline

Currently, in The Walking Dead, Rick is AWOL. Many characters in the show believe Rick perished at a bridge explosion back in Season 9.

However, viewers (and a select few characters) know that Rick is still alive. The reality being that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) rescued Rick from certain death and took him to the Civic Republic Military group (CRM).

Michonne (Danai Gurira) found out Rick’s fate and is currently looking for him but it seems unlikely that Rick will appear in Season 11 of The Walking Dead as a trio of movies has been greenlit by AMC. Although, a recent snap of Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus in Atlanta has fueled rumors the character could return in the final season.

Fans of The Walking Book comics know that Sebastian did actually kill Rick and this is what he was referring to in the recent interview.

Rick was killed by Sebastian just shy of the conclusion of the comic book series and then goes on to become a much-hated character.

Even though Rick is no longer in the TV series, it is possible that this storyline could still be explored and viewers need to be wary of any interactions that Sebastian may have with any of their beloved characters.

And, if Andrew Lincoln really is in Atlanta filming for The Walking Dead? Well, he’d better watch his back.

